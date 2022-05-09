Personnel note: Former House Speaker Tom Feeney joins GrayRobinson

GrayRobinson announced Monday that former U.S. Rep. Tom Feeney has joined its Government Affairs and Lobbying Team.

Feeney served in the U.S. House from 2003-09 and previously served in the state House, including as Speaker for the 2000-02 term. He has been the President and CEO of the Associated Industries of Florida for the past decade and before that served as a senior visiting fellow for The Heritage Foundation.

“Tom is a seasoned advocate who has been deeply rooted in Florida’s government, legal, and business community for decades. His connections and ability to coordinate on the local, state, and federal level with our team in D.C. will help further our clients’ business objectives. I’m excited to welcome a third former Florida House Speaker to our team,” said GrayRobinson President and CEO Dean Cannon, who served as House Speaker for the 2010-12 term.

In his new position as Of Counsel in GrayRobinson’s Washington office, Feeney will primarily focus on federal government advocacy, specializing in a variety of areas, including financial services, intellectual property and copyright, defense and aerospace, transportation, economic development, and tax policy.

He will also focus on state and local government affairs and will maintain a Florida-based legal practice.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with a firm like GrayRobinson that is imbedded in the fabric of every community it serves from a civic, business, political, and social perspective,” Feeney said. “Both Florida and Washington have been my home for many years, and I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to create new possibilities across service lines at all levels of government.”

Feeney has worked as an attorney at the law firm now known as Fowler, Feeney & Associates for the past 40 years, and has extensive experience in business, real estate, space, defense and local government law.

Additionally, he has spent significant time in Tallahassee and Washington advocating for health care reform; growth initiatives impacting the aerospace, simulation, and high-tech manufacturing industries; and pro-business economic policy.

Feeney got his start in public service when he was first elected to the Florida House in 1990. He served two terms before being chosen as former Gov. Jeb Bush’s running mate in 1994. In 1996, he returned to the Florida House, where he was elected Speaker for the 2000-02 term.

He currently serves on the Foundation of Florida’s Future board of directors, and as board treasurer for the Space Foundation. He earned his law degree from the University of Pittsburgh and his bachelor’s degree in political science from Penn State University.