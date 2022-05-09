AAPC announces 2022 Hall of Fame inductees

The American Association of Political Consultants announced the 2022 inductees for AAPC Hall of Fame on Monday.

The new additions are Haley Barbour, Alexander Gage and Mandy Grunwald. They will be inducted during a May 18 ceremony at the AAPC Pollie Awards & Conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Barbour is a former Governor of Mississippi, former Republican National Committee Chair, and founding partner of BGR Group. At BGR, he heads advocacy coalitions, lobbies on behalf of clients and remains a major force in Republican Party politics and elections. The Hill has listed Barbour as one of Washington’s top lobbyists annually since his return to the firm in 2012.

Gage launched his career in 1974 as a survey research analyst at Market Opinion Research. Gage has participated in various capacities in every GOP presidential campaign since President Gerald Ford’s run in 1976. In 2003, he founded TargetPoint Consulting, where he was a pioneer in the emerging field of microtargeting, and in 2016, he co-founded G2 Analytics, a leader in political video testing.

Grunwald is the founder and president of Grunwald Communications, one of the leading Democratic media firms in the country and the most successful woman-owned media consultancy ever. She has elected numerous Senators — including six who are currently in office — and Governors and is the only woman in history to run the advertising for a successful presidential campaign (Bill Clinton’s).

“It’s a privilege to honor such innovative and high-achieving individuals and firms in the industry,” said AAPC President Becki Donatelli.

AAPC Vice President Larry Huynh added, “The impact that this year’s Hall of Fame inductees have had on the political consulting industry is immeasurable. We are excited to celebrate their achievements in person at the Pollie Conference.”

Political Marketing + Media managing partner Stephen Ullman, whose company is among the conference’s sponsors, said “the impact Alex, Haley and Mandy have had on this industry is outstanding and is well-deserving of celebration.”

Each year, AAPC selects accomplished industry professionals for induction into its Hall of Fame. The award recognizes honorees’ influence on other political consultants and public affairs professionals, the length and seriousness of their careers and their commitment to ethical business practices.

In a news release, AAPC said a Hall of Fame induction “is the highest honor that working members of the profession can bestow upon a colleague.”