Lincoln Project ‘Crazy Ones’ ad spotlights Ron DeSantis, Rick Scott, Matt Gaetz

The Lincoln Project, the Never Trump Republican dissident group now billing itself as a “leading pro-democracy organization in the United States,” is featuring three prominent Florida Republicans in a new ad launching in the New York City and Washington media markets.

The minute-long spot (“The Crazy Ones“) pays ironic tribute to Apple’s “Think Different” commercial, including “the men and women of ‘Ultra MAGA’ who are out to destroy America’s values and reverse decades of social progress.”

Florida gets its share of the spotlight, of course.

The term ”ultra-MAGA” was coined by President Joe Biden to malign Sen. Rick Scott’s policy proposals, and the Senator is featured in a slideshow of purported extremists from “(Donald) Trump’s Republican Party” that includes Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Also included among the roll call of right wingers are media personality Alex Jones and U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

A spokesperson from the group described the people in the ad as more than “outlier Republicans.

“No one mistakes today’s congressional Republicans for geniuses,” Reed Galen said. “But voters shouldn’t dismiss their plans to roll back individual rights as just crazy talk. It isn’t just outlier Republicans talking like this. The entire Republican Party is feverishly working every single day to take power and turn their warped fantasies into reality. Americans must stand up and fight for the future of the nation before it is too late.”

The spot begins with shots of enraged protesters from the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot that sought to stop the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election, before launching into a slide show of the politicians with narrative seemingly tailored to the given target.

As Gaetz’s face was shown, the narrator described Republicans this way: “They hate the rules and have no respect for you.”

“About the only thing you shouldn’t do is ignore them,” a narrator warned as Rick Scott’s face appeared on the screen.

DeSantis got the treatment too.

“If we don’t fight, the people who are crazy enough to think they can stop progress will,” the narrator intoned.

See the new Lincoln Project spot here.