May 12, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Lincoln Project ‘Crazy Ones’ ad spotlights Ron DeSantis, Rick Scott, Matt Gaetz

A.G. GancarskiMay 12, 20224min2

Related Articles

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Lauren Book submits 2.6K petitions to qualify in SD 35

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Eddie Geller gets celebrity boost in CD 15 race from star of West Wing, Psych

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Orange County Republican chair Charles Hart files in HD 39

Gaetz LP
'They hate the rules and have no respect for you.'

The Lincoln Project, the Never Trump Republican dissident group now billing itself as a “leading pro-democracy organization in the United States,” is featuring three prominent Florida Republicans in a new ad launching in the New York City and Washington media markets.

The minute-long spot (“The Crazy Ones“) pays ironic tribute to Apple’s “Think Different” commercial, including “the men and women of ‘Ultra MAGA’ who are out to destroy America’s values and reverse decades of social progress.”

Florida gets its share of the spotlight, of course.

The term ”ultra-MAGA” was coined by President Joe Biden to malign Sen. Rick Scott’s policy proposals, and the Senator is featured in a slideshow of purported extremists from “(Donald) Trump’s Republican Party” that includes Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Also included among the roll call of right wingers are media personality Alex Jones and U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

A spokesperson from the group described the people in the ad as more than “outlier Republicans.

“No one mistakes today’s congressional Republicans for geniuses,” Reed Galen said. “But voters shouldn’t dismiss their plans to roll back individual rights as just crazy talk. It isn’t just outlier Republicans talking like this. The entire Republican Party is feverishly working every single day to take power and turn their warped fantasies into reality. Americans must stand up and fight for the future of the nation before it is too late.”

The spot begins with shots of enraged protesters from the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot that sought to stop the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election, before launching into a slide show of the politicians with narrative seemingly tailored to the given target.

As Gaetz’s face was shown, the narrator described Republicans this way: “They hate the rules and have no respect for you.”

“About the only thing you shouldn’t do is ignore them,” a narrator warned as Rick Scott’s face appeared on the screen.

DeSantis got the treatment too.

“If we don’t fight, the people who are crazy enough to think they can stop progress will,” the narrator intoned.

See the new Lincoln Project spot here.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousOrange County Republican chair Charles Hart files in HD 39

nextEddie Geller gets celebrity boost in CD 15 race from star of West Wing, Psych

2 comments

  • Impeach Biden

    May 12, 2022 at 10:06 am

    How about the Lincoln Project due a “crazy ones” on those Democrats. Man the list is looooooong. AOC, Omar, Talib, Jayapal, Watters, Warren, Biden, Harris, Hirono, Bush, Garcetti, Newsom, Cuomo, Wheeler, Di Blaiso and on and on. So many names and so much to chose from. Come on Lincoln Project.

    Reply

  • Tom

    May 12, 2022 at 10:31 am

    Really crazy ones?

    Lincoln is scurrilous!
    Lincoln owns the “crazy, predator” label.
    Hired tiki torch carriers in Virginia Govs race in Nov of 21. Racists too.

    Please, this groups constituency is FP senior management. Just embarrassing. How low does FP go.
    No factor!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Ben Diamond bows out of CD 13 fight

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more