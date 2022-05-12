John Dailey leads April fundraising, ramps up spending in Tallahassee Mayor race

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey outraised his 2022 challengers in April, adding over $14,000.

Dailey has brought in $212,000, the second largest amount in a local Leon race so far. His highest-funded challenger, Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier, has brought in $62,000 in the two months of her campaign after a $9,000 April.

The Mayor’s campaign has received 581 contributions so far, setting his average donation at about $360. He has also taken home the lion’s share of support from Tallahassee businesses, with 70 of his donations coming from companies.

Dozier’s campaign has received 231 contributions, averaging $268 a donation. Eight businesses have given to Dozier to date.

Dailey also ramped up spending this month, using $17,000 in campaign cash. That’s over three times more than his next highest spending month to date. The $41,000 he has spent is outpacing every 2022 local election so far.

The largest chunk of his April spending went to political consultants, with $8,000 spread between four different consultants or companies.

The largest recipient was Public Square LLC, a St. Petersburg-based consulting firm run by Reggie Cardozo, which received $4,000 from Dailey’s campaign account. Cardozo was the Florida Political Director for Barack Obama’s 2012 presidential campaign, as well as Deputy State Director for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign. He also has experience working for Tallahassee politicians, as he was former City Commissioner Scott Maddox’s Deputy Campaign Manager during his 2010 run for Agricultural Commissioner, according to his LinkedIn.

Stearns Weaver Miller, a law firm with an office in Tallahassee, also received $2,000 from Dailey’s campaign. The firm represented a party with an issue before the City Commission in March.

Dailey’s campaign also paid political consultant Stephen Beasley $1,000 in April. He also has been hired by Williams-Cox, City Commission candidate David Bellamy, Leon Commissioner Rick Minor and Leon Commission Candidate Jay Revell during this election cycle.

Dozier also spent a few thousand in April on consulting. Her campaign paid $2,500 to Meyer, Blohm and Powell, a Tallahassee-based law firm with experience in campaign finance and election law, for legal services.

In a statement to Florida Politics, Dozier said she is grateful for the support from people across Tallahassee who helped her raise $62,000 in her campaign’s first two months and believes her campaign is off to a good start.

“We are focused on the issues that matter to the people of Tallahassee and bringing responsible, transparent leadership back to City Hall,” she said.

Dailey told Florida Politics he is grateful for his supporters.

“I am extremely appreciative of the ongoing support for my re-election campaign. Together we will continue to move our great city forward,” Dailey said.