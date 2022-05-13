‘A proven champion’: Four Miami-Dade County Mayors back Shevrin Jones re-election bid

Four Mayors from across the newly mapped Senate District 34 have added their names to a growing list of people and organizations backing Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones’ re-election bid.

Jones’ campaign announced the endorsements from Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris and Opa-locka Mayor Veronica Williams in a press note Friday.

“I’m thrilled to have these leaders from across our vibrant communities standing and fighting by our side as we work to build a stronger, fairer, more prosperous future for every Floridian,” Jones said in a statement. “These leaders are walking the walk on behalf of the people, and I know that we can move our state forward, together.”

As an elected leader, Levine Cava said, Jones “embodies public service and takes on critical issues that improve people’s lives.”

“Shevrin Jones understands the daily challenges facing Miami-Dade families, leads with his heart and gets things done,” she said. “I am grateful to have Shevrin on our team as we expand economic opportunity for our families and small businesses, address the housing affordability crisis, and take on resilience efforts robustly.

“That’s how we’ll continue leading the way and build a brighter future for everyone who calls our vibrant county home.”

Gelber, a former state Senator, called Jones “the real deal.”

“He is a proven champion for stronger, safer communities, and Miami Beach will be well-represented by Shevrin Jones,” he said. “I am proud to support Shevrin Jones in his re-election campaign for state Senate.”

Jones is also “a natural problem solver,” Harris added.

“Shevrin Jones knows what it takes to move boulders up mountains in Tallahassee,” he said. “He’s effective, persistent, and solutions-oriented — values that are key to those in public service.

“Our community is honored to have Shevrin Jones as our voice, fighting for us.”

Williams, an educator in private life, described Jones as “an excellent state Senator,” citing his accessibility, accountability and how “genuinely (he) cares about people and getting real results.”

“On issue after issue — public safety to the economy to traffic to education to justice reform — Shevrin is advancing impactful changes on the issues that matter most,” she said. “That’s how we will build a stronger future for all of us, together.”

The four new mayoral endorsements join a passel of individuals and groups throwing their support behind Jones, who made history in November 2020 by becoming Florida’s first openly gay Black Senator. Among the organizations backing him: SAVE Action PAC, LGBTQ Victory Fund and the Florida chapter of the Service Employees International Union.

SD 34 covers a large portion of northeast Miami-Dade County, including the municipalities of Bay Harbor Islands, Miami Beach, Miami Gardens, North Miami, North Miami Beach and Opa-locka.

“It will take all hands on deck to advance progress,” Jones said, “because there is so much at stake in this moment as we defend our rights, make living more affordable, address the housing crisis, take climate action, and safeguard our democracy.”