May 13, 2022
Amber Mariano announces early exit from Legislature
Image via Facebook.

Drew Wilson
May 13, 2022

Mariano will not seek a fourth term in the House.

Rep. Amber Mariano announced Friday she will not run for another term in the House.

“Serving my community and state has been the honor of a lifetime. When I was first elected to office in 2016, we had our work cut out for us. Quite frankly, I felt as though my constituents had been left behind, our students had been left behind and it was time we changed that,” the Hudson Republican said.

A news release from the Mariano campaign highlighted her work on education policy, specifically her efforts to preserve Bright Futures.

Mariano, who became the youngest person ever elected to the Florida House when she was first elected, spent her third term in the House as Chair of the Post-Secondary Education & Lifelong Learning Subcommittee, which plays a key role in shaping policy for public colleges and universities.

She also reflected on local projects she helped secure in her Pasco County-based district, saying she was proud of “the vast local improvements made for those living in District 36.”

“I am so thankful to my husband and family for their endless support — as politics is a full-contact sport, and they have been on my team every step of the way. Now, I look forward to spending more time with my husband and family, while continuing to support our community in any way I can,” she said.

“Pasco County is my home. Above all, I am deeply grateful to the people of District 36 for trusting me to be their voice and to work on their behalf for the last six years. Thank you for the opportunity to dedicate my time and service to you and our great state.”

Mariano had been running for the new House District 56. Her exit leaves Jayden Pryce unopposed in the Republican Primary. Democrat Meghan Hamer also is running for the seat.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Learn more