Brad Yeager files to succeed Amber Mariano in HD 56

Shortly after Rep. Amber Mariano announced she would not run for a fourth term in the House, Republican Brad Yeager launched a campaign for her Pasco County-based district.

“The people of west Pasco can’t afford to have the dysfunction of Washington D.C. seep into our state’s politics. The radical, left-wing ideology of the Biden administration and Congress is jeopardizing the American Dream and making it tougher and tougher for families and seniors to get by. Fortunately, in Florida, under the leadership of Gov. DeSantis, Florida has flourished where others have faltered,” Yeager said in a news release.

“We have cut taxes, empowered parents, balanced our budget, and grown our economy through the pandemic by using conservative principles and constitutional principles. I am running for the State House to build on this conservative record of results and keep Florida the freest and most prosperous state in the nation.”

Yeager, of New Port Richey, opened his campaign with endorsements from Pasco Tax Collector Mike Fasano, Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco and Senate President Wilton Simpson, who represents the county in the Legislature.

“Pasco County will be well represented by Brad Yeager. His roots in our community and his conservative values make him a great leader for west Pasco. He will fight every day to protect our way of life and keep Florida free. I’m proud to support him,” said Simpson, a Trilby Republican who is running for Agriculture Commissioner.

Nocco added that Yeager “understands the needs and concerns of our community and that law enforcement is critical to our long-term success,” while Fasano praised him as a local leader who “will represent our community’s values relentlessly and courageously in Tallahassee.”

Yeager joins Jayden Cocuzza in the Republican Primary for HD 56. Cocuzza, of Port Richey, has raised about $17,600 for his campaign since filing in February 2021 and had a little over $5,000 in the bank heading into May.

Holiday Democrat Meghan Hamer is also running for the seat, which is expected to perform Republican in the fall.