May 16, 2022
Ron DeSantis, Dave Rubin slate Orlando show for early June

A.G. GancarskiMay 16, 2022

Desantis, Ron - 4
The title of the event? 'Don't Burn this Country.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ rallies are often must-see TV, and he and a co-host are betting next month the magic can translate to the stage in Orlando

On the evening of June 2, DeSantis will be interviewed by talk show host Dave Rubin. The title of the event, “Don’t Burn This Country,” offers an unambiguous preview of what will be on offer.

Rubin’s engagements routinely draw a packed house (see recent symposiums with Douglas K. Murray and Dennis Prager and Larry Elder for examples). The DeSantis event at Orlando’s Plaza Live could draw hundreds, if the co-headliners are real draws in the City Beautiful.

“The seated balcony and wide, open floor provide flexible accommodations for a variety of seated and GA standing events. Reserved seating capacity is 903, GA standing room only capacity is 1250. With high-ceilings and unobstructed sightlines there is not a bad seat in the house,” the Plaza Live touts.

Rubin, like many conservatives, has journeyed to the right from the cultural left.

“Dave’s journey from a left leaning progressive to a free thinking classical liberal has been quite an adventure. As a gay married man living in America, Dave spent the majority of his adult life subscribing to a certain political belief system based primarily on his immutable characteristics. Fed up with the mainstream media narrative and click-bait news, Dave decided to open up about his awakening, for all to see,” reads his biography from the Federalist Society.

DeSantis has had prime time speaking gigs in Orlando relatively recently, with his victory lap after the anti-Disney Special Session legislation on the Fox News Channel’s Ingraham Angle. That was a celebration of all things DeSantis in front of an exuberant crowd of supporters.

DeSantis isn’t the only prominent Florida man to try to sell tickets to speaking appearances. Former President Donald Trump made a similar play in Orlando a few months back, and booked a hall that was too big to fill at the Amway Center. DeSantis has a more intimate space to fill, and it would be a surprise if this weren’t a cozy and packed crowd by showtime June 2.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

