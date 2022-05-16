Ron DeSantis officially endorses Paul Renner re-election to House

Gov. Ron DeSantis formalized a wholly expected endorsement Monday of the Republican Speaker-designate.

On Twitter, the first-term Governor and candidate for re-election hailed Rep. Paul Renner, formerly of Jacksonville and now of Palm Coast, as a “strong supporter of our agenda in the House.”

“I’m pleased to endorse his re-election, and I look forward to working with Paul during his term as Speaker of the House,” DeSantis contended.

Renner is on pace to be Speaker in the 2023 Legislative Session, assuming Republicans maintain hold on the majority in the House, which is almost certain. He was a useful ally for the Governor in his role as Speaker-designate, and appears poised to be pivotal to a second-term agenda, should DeSantis be re-elected.

The dynamic has been strong for years, with Renner extolling his “excellent” relationship with the Governor’s staff as far back as DeSantis’ first year in office.

Also very likely: Renner’s re-election.

He is running in the new House District 19, a likely Republican-performing district that voted for Donald Trump and DeSantis with over 55% of the vote in recent elections. He has raised serious money for that effort between his campaign account and those of his two political committees, Conservatives For Principled Leadership and Florida Foundation for Liberty.

With over $2.1 million on hand and a Speakership set to start next year, Renner may seem impervious to challenge, yet he currently has two opponents. One is a Primary challenger.

Timothy Allen Sharp of Palm Coast had roughly $5,000 on hand through March. He opened his campaign account last October.

The winner of the Primary looks likely to face a Democrat who has run for state House against Renner before. Adam Morley entered the race in late March. He has raised $100 through April filings.

DeSantis represented in Congress much of the current Renner district, and as Governor he clearly likes how things are progressing on the homefront.