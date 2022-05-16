Jared Moskowitz earns ‘Gun Sense Candidate’ designation in CD 23 race

A national organization seeking to end gun violence has added congressional candidate Jared Moskowitz to its list of “Gun Sense” candidates — the only one in the race to represent Florida’s 23rd Congressional District to receive the distinction so far.

Candidates chosen as Moms Demand Action’s “Gun Sense” candidates have proven their commitment to lifesaving gun laws, according to the organization’s website. Moskowitz, now a Broward County Commissioner, earned an F-minus from the National Rifle Association in 2018 after 17 people died in Parkland at his alma mater, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Moskowitz highlights both distinctions from the two groups as badges of honor.

“I have cried with parents who lost their children” in shootings, Moskowitz said.

Shortly after the 2018 school shooting, the worst in Florida’s history, the Legislature raised the minimum age eligible to purchase an assault rifle from 18 to 21 years, implemented a three-day waiting period for gun purchases, banned bump stocks and created a law to allow law enforcement to seize guns from dangerous individuals.

Moskowitz’s testimony on the floor of the House has been credited with moving his colleagues forward on the issue. In that speech, he described what it was like to tour blood-spattered school halls and go to the funerals of those who went to school never to return.

“Our community was forever changed by the MSD shooting, but my promise to the children and teachers who survived and to those who lost loved ones is that I will never stop fighting to prevent future tragedies,” Moskowitz said in a statement. “I’m proud to stand with Moms Demand Action in this fight.”

Moms Demand Action does not necessarily endorse one candidate in a race over another. It identifies candidates whose views will stand up for laws that represent “gun safety” measures.

In the race for Governor, for example, all three major Democratic candidates have received the group’s seal of approval: Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried and Annette Taddeo.

Moskowitz is facing two other Democrats competing for the seat that Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch is vacating to lead the American Jewish Committee. Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner Ben Sorensen has put his name in the running, as has political neophyte Curtis Calabrese, a former U.S. Navy combat pilot, whose eligibility to run as a Democrat has been thrown into question.

National Republicans have added Deutch’s seat to those targeted to flip from blue to red, but the area leans heavily Democratic and the winner of the Democratic nomination for the seat is expected to represent CD 23 in Congress. The district straddles Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Moskowitz has also received the endorsement of those who lost loved ones in the MSD shooting.

“Jared and I share common Democratic values about politics, decency, civility, and family. I have full faith that Jared is the right person for the job and that he can advance important gun violence prevention policies in Congress,” said Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter, Jaime, was killed in the shooting.

The district encompasses the cities of Boca Raton, Lighthouse Point, and Parkland as well as parts of Coconut Creek, Coral Springs, Deerfield Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Margate, Oakland Park, Pompano Beach and Wilton Manors.