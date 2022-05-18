Personnel note: Kinley Morgan named VP at Pinnacle Media

Kinley Morgan has joined Pinnacle Media as Vice President of Communications, company President and CEO Jenn Meale Poggie announced Wednesday.

“I’m thrilled to bring Kinley on as Vice President of Communications,” Poggie said. “Kinley’s energy, work ethic, and strong communications experience in both the legislative and executive branches of state government will enable us to continue delivering successful outcomes for our clients.”

Morgan comes to Pinnacle from the Florida Senate Majority Office, where she served as Press Secretary and previously worked as a legislative analyst.

Morgan previously served as legislative assistant to Gainesville Republican Sen. Keith Perry and as a spokesperson for former Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam. She also has experience working at a public relations firm specializing in tourism marketing.

Morgan is a graduate of Florida State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in applied American politics and policy.

“Jenn is one of the most respected and effective communicators in the field, and I am extremely excited to join the Pinnacle Media team,” Morgan said. “I look forward to working together to elevate the voices of our clients to ensure they reach their goals.”

Founded in 2021, Pinnacle Media is a Tallahassee-based communications and marketing firm that serves clients statewide, nationally and internationally.

Poggie, the firm’s founder, went into business after 20 years working in communications, most recently as a senior account manager at one of the state’s top public relations firms, Sachs Media.

She has also held communications positions at several government agencies, including Leon County Schools and the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, where she served as Communications Director.