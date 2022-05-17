May 17, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Seeking rate hikes, insurers say roofs, reinsurance and lawsuits are pushing costs up
Democratic lawmakers are hosting a webinar for homeowners. Image via Adobe.

Gray RohrerMay 17, 20225min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesTallahassee

Markel Trial Day 2: Jury seated, witness list clarified, internet chatter ramps up

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Demi Busatta Cabrera adds $10K to defend HD 114, rescinds donation to husband’s campaign opponent

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 5.17.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Real estate concept - money jar and little house with space for text on the wooden table in the garden
'Frankly, the litigation landscape in Florida is making it untenable for some of these (reinsurance) investors to agree to allocate capacity to Florida.'

Three different property insurance companies asking state regulators to approve rate increases cited similar reasons during hearings Tuesday: more roof claims, higher reinsurance costs and the threat of more lawsuits related to the jump in claims.

“We’ve seen many more roof claims with much higher costs,” said Florida Farm Bureau Insurance Company vice president Ben Kimmons.

Florida Farm Bureau is asking the Office of Insurance Regulation to approve a 48.7% rate increase for its 63,135 residential property insurance policies. The vast majority of those policies, 62,169, are homeowners policies.

The company has two types of coverages, standard and preferred. If regulators approve the request, the 23,906 standard policies would see a statewide average increase of $1,200 per year in their premium, up to $3,701. The 38,263 preferred policies would see an average annual increase of $952, to $2,867.

Kimmons said the company is planning to cancel 7,600 policies with roofs older than 20 years as roof-related claims have soared in the last three years.

The complaint is a familiar one for lawmakers, who are poised to return to the Capitol next week for a Special Session aimed at stabilizing the property insurance market. Two companies have gone bankrupt, four have announced plans to cancel more than 120,000 policies, other insurers are seeking large rate hikes and one ratings agency has said downgrades are possible for some companies if lawmakers don’t take action this summer.

Gov. Ron DeSantis called lawmakers back to address some of the issues affecting insurers, including roof claims and litigation expenses.

But previous attempts by the Legislature to solve issues driving up claims and costs might not be having the intended effect.

Regulators asked executives with some of the companies to explain how legislation passed two years ago attempting to reduce the practice of assignment of benefits, or AOB, where a homeowner will sign their claim benefits over to a contractor who will do the repairs and work the claim with the insurer, is affecting their rates.

Many said the law is having little effect or it’s too early to say.

Bob Aaron, vice president of personal insurance product management at First Floridian Auto and Home Insurance Company, said lawyers and roof contractors are finding ways to get around the AOB law. That means they’re unlikely to take advantage of a provision allowing companies to offer lower rates to customers who take policies prohibiting the assignment of benefits.

“It may just wind up in a premium drain as you will have similar sets of customers being represented,” Aaron said.

First Floridian is seeking a rate increase of 23% for its homeowners policies. For its 10,180 customers with preferred policies, they’ll see an average $352 rate increase, to $1,913, if the rate hike is approved. The 3,097 homeowners with standard policies will receive an average rate hike of $440, to $2,258.

Another factor in higher rates is reinsurance.

Angel Conlin, CEO of KIN Interinsurance Network, said many reinsurers simply don’t want to enter the Florida market.

“Many of the concerns we’re hearing is, frankly, the litigation landscape in Florida is making it untenable for some of these investors to agree to allocate capacity to Florida,” Conlin said.

KIN is seeking a $452 average rate increase, to $2,260, for its 62,000 homeowners’ policies.

Regulators will review the requests further and make a decision in the coming weeks, but likely not until after the Special Session.

Post Views: 0

Gray Rohrer

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDemi Busatta Cabrera adds $10K to defend HD 114, rescinds donation to husband’s campaign opponent

nextMarkel Trial Day 2: Jury seated, witness list clarified, internet chatter ramps up

One comment

  • Just a comment

    May 17, 2022 at 6:48 pm

    Nevermind this are you getting paid by public records people for advertising you without your contract with them

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Florida political leaders react to change in Cuba policy
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more