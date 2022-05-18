May 18, 2022
‘Stay Woke Go Vote’ rally aims to awaken South Florida’s voting might
Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello celebrates the results of a referendum on the status of the island, next to Congresswoman representing Puerto Rico Jennifer Gonzalez, left, at the New Progressive Party headquarters in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Sunday, June 11, 2017. The governor announced that the U.S. territory overwhelmingly chose statehood on Sunday in a non-binding referendum held amid a deep economic crisis that has sparked an exodus of islanders to the U.S. mainland. Voter turnout was just 23 percent. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

Anne Geggis

AP_PUERTORICOVOTE
Broward County's voter turnout usually falls below the state average and Democratic leaders are hoping to change that.

In a county where voter turnout consistently falls below the state average, South Florida politicians plan a rally to spur the region to exercise its demographic — and Democratic — might.

Wednesday’s announcement of the “Stay Woke Go Vote” campaign on Saturday in Miramar lists all the reasons Black voters should beat a path to the voting booth, along with some participants whose names will resonate with political junkies.

“Fed up with the constant attacks on Black people in the state of Florida, including attacks on the freedom to protest, elimination of Black congressional districts, and the silencing of Black voices at the voting booth, members of the South Florida Legislative Black Caucus will join leaders and activists across the state in rallying,” the call to the rally says.

Miami Sen. Shevrin Jones will be there with central Broward’s Sen. Rosalind Osgood, former presidential candidate, and Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam. Other lawmakers on the schedule are state Rep. Marie Woodson of Hollywood, Felicia Robinson of Miami Gardens, Dotie Joseph of North Miami, Christopher Benjamin of Miami Gardens, and Daryl Campbell of Fort Lauderdale.

In the last Midterm Election, just 61% of Broward County’s 1.1 million voters cast a ballot. That’s about 2% less than the state average.

If voter turnout in Broward County increased by 2% more than the last Midterms, it would mean 95,450 more Broward County voters.

And that could make an enormous difference, considering that Gov. Ron DeSantis won with a 32,463-vote margin in 2018.

The call to the 2 p.m. rally at Miramar City Hall, 2300 Civic Center Pl., details what’s at stake and how things could worsen.

“The “Stay Woke Go Vote” campaign comes on the heels of a Legislative Session in which Gov DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Legislature built upon their years of attacks on historically marginalized communities, doing everything in their power to make it harder for people of color to vote,” the announcement says. “These actions included passing and signing into law SB 524, which gave Gov. DeSantis his own private police force to attack political opponents under the fake cover of ‘election integrity,’ and the Legislature’s relinquishment of control over congressional redistricting to the Governor as they passed extreme district maps that cut the state’s majority Black districts by 50%.”

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

One comment

  • Tom

    May 18, 2022 at 4:17 pm

    One problem, you woke a joke can’t overcome.
    Joe Biden. His disapproval in Florida is 35% per civiqs poll in Florida.

    Alzie Joe is a 1000 pd albatross upon the Dem party in Florida. You are not going to get away from that. He’s going to lead you to political oblivion and with chameleon crispy or the fraud will do so as well. Dumings is an extremist and Marco wins bigly. America’s Gov wins bigly. Enjoy.

    Reply

