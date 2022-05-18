‘Stay Woke Go Vote’ rally aims to awaken South Florida’s voting might

In a county where voter turnout consistently falls below the state average, South Florida politicians plan a rally to spur the region to exercise its demographic — and Democratic — might.

Wednesday’s announcement of the “Stay Woke Go Vote” campaign on Saturday in Miramar lists all the reasons Black voters should beat a path to the voting booth, along with some participants whose names will resonate with political junkies.

“Fed up with the constant attacks on Black people in the state of Florida, including attacks on the freedom to protest, elimination of Black congressional districts, and the silencing of Black voices at the voting booth, members of the South Florida Legislative Black Caucus will join leaders and activists across the state in rallying,” the call to the rally says.

Miami Sen. Shevrin Jones will be there with central Broward’s Sen. Rosalind Osgood, former presidential candidate, and Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam. Other lawmakers on the schedule are state Rep. Marie Woodson of Hollywood, Felicia Robinson of Miami Gardens, Dotie Joseph of North Miami, Christopher Benjamin of Miami Gardens, and Daryl Campbell of Fort Lauderdale.

In the last Midterm Election, just 61% of Broward County’s 1.1 million voters cast a ballot. That’s about 2% less than the state average.

If voter turnout in Broward County increased by 2% more than the last Midterms, it would mean 95,450 more Broward County voters.

And that could make an enormous difference, considering that Gov. Ron DeSantis won with a 32,463-vote margin in 2018.

The call to the 2 p.m. rally at Miramar City Hall, 2300 Civic Center Pl., details what’s at stake and how things could worsen.

“The “Stay Woke Go Vote” campaign comes on the heels of a Legislative Session in which Gov DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Legislature built upon their years of attacks on historically marginalized communities, doing everything in their power to make it harder for people of color to vote,” the announcement says. “These actions included passing and signing into law SB 524, which gave Gov. DeSantis his own private police force to attack political opponents under the fake cover of ‘election integrity,’ and the Legislature’s relinquishment of control over congressional redistricting to the Governor as they passed extreme district maps that cut the state’s majority Black districts by 50%.”