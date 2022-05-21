Personnel note: Shumaker’s Mindi Richter elected to Tampa Bay Bowl Board of Directors

Shumaker Tampa Partner Mindi Richter is joining the Tampa Bay Bowl Board of Directors, continuing Shumaker’s 29-year involvement with the Southeastern Conference-Big Ten matchup played annually at Raymond James Stadium.

Richter, who is the Shumaker intellectual property and technology regional service line leader, serves as a member of the Team Selection Committee for the bowl, which has been part of the New Year’s Day bowl lineup since 1989.

“Mindi combines her vast experience with unmatched enthusiasm,” Board Chair Troy Atlas said in a statement. “We are excited to have her as a part of our team.”

Richter is an Intellectual Property Law Specialist, with experience in litigating intellectual property cases around the country, including claims such as trademark, patent, and copyright infringement, as well as trade secret misappropriation, unfair competition, and domain name disputes. She also frequently handles trademark cases before the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board of the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

“I am really looking forward to this role on the board and continuing to carry on the firm’s support for such a landmark sporting event in Tampa Bay that helps our community in a number of ways,” Richter said.

Shumaker Partner Todd Timmerman who currently serves as Vice Chair for Pinellas County on the Executive Committee, sits on the Team Selection Committee for the bowl.

For 36 years, the Tampa Bay Bowl has contributed more than $164 million combined to universities and has generated an estimate of more than $1.1 billion in economic impact for the Tampa Bay region. The bowl also started a Charitable Giving Initiative in 2016 to provide additional contributions to Tampa Bay area charities each year. More than $3 million has been donated to more than 140 charitable organizations through this program, including $500,000 in 2022. The bowl has also pledged additional donations of at least $500,000 each year for at least the next three years.