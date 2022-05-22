May 22, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Jimmy Patronis cheers extension of benefits for fire investigators

Jacob OglesMay 22, 20223min0

Related Articles

America in CrisisHeadlines

Rick Scott says Republicans ‘still want the facts to come out’ about 2020 Election

HeadlinesInfluence

Americans for Prosperity-Florida offers insurance tips to lawmakers ahead of Special Session

America in CrisisHeadlines

Cord Byrd defends wife’s ‘passionate’ praise of Capitol rioters, other extreme elements

patronis
The Cabinet member has worked to grow benefits for first responders.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis cheered the signing of benefits for fire investigators into law.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed legislation (SB 838) to allow state-certified fire and explosives investigators to be eligible for benefits under existing firefighter cancer coverage in the state of Florida.

“Florida’s firefighters and investigators never fail to answer the call and work to protect our homes, businesses, and communities at a moment’s notice,” Patronis said.

New Smyrna Beach Republican Sen. Tommy Wright sponsored the bill during the Legislative Session.

“Thank you to Gov. DeSantis for signing Senate Bill 838 and to CFO Jimmy Patronis for being a champion for Florida’s firefighters and fire investigators,” Wright said. “I was proud to sponsor this legislation that will provide much-needed financial assistance to our heroes in return for all they do in keeping our communities safe.”

Rep. Michelle Salzman, a Pensacola Republican, carried the bill in the House.

“I was honored to sponsor this bill in the Florida House, which provides Florida’s fire investigators with the treatment benefits they deserve,” she said.

“Fire investigators are exposed to hazardous vapors, gases and particles that contribute to chronic health conditions, including cancer. Senate Bill 838 provides cancer coverage to our fire investigators, and I would like to thank CFO Jimmy Patronis for his steadfast support.”

Patronis, also the state Fire Marshal, had made benefits for first responders a key part of his legislative priorities.

“Thank you to Gov. Ron DeSantis for signing this bill into law and standing with our firefighting professionals. It is critical that we provide these men and women the support they need if faced with a life-changing cancer diagnosis. Thank you to Sen. Wright and Rep. Salzman for their hard work in passing Senate Bill 838 and for your commitment to protecting our first responders.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis bests Donald Trump in Wisconsin GOP straw poll

nextLawmakers to meet for Special Session on property insurance

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories