Jimmy Patronis cheers extension of benefits for fire investigators

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis cheered the signing of benefits for fire investigators into law.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed legislation (SB 838) to allow state-certified fire and explosives investigators to be eligible for benefits under existing firefighter cancer coverage in the state of Florida.

“Florida’s firefighters and investigators never fail to answer the call and work to protect our homes, businesses, and communities at a moment’s notice,” Patronis said.

New Smyrna Beach Republican Sen. Tommy Wright sponsored the bill during the Legislative Session.

“Thank you to Gov. DeSantis for signing Senate Bill 838 and to CFO Jimmy Patronis for being a champion for Florida’s firefighters and fire investigators,” Wright said. “I was proud to sponsor this legislation that will provide much-needed financial assistance to our heroes in return for all they do in keeping our communities safe.”

Rep. Michelle Salzman, a Pensacola Republican, carried the bill in the House.

“I was honored to sponsor this bill in the Florida House, which provides Florida’s fire investigators with the treatment benefits they deserve,” she said.

“Fire investigators are exposed to hazardous vapors, gases and particles that contribute to chronic health conditions, including cancer. Senate Bill 838 provides cancer coverage to our fire investigators, and I would like to thank CFO Jimmy Patronis for his steadfast support.”

Patronis, also the state Fire Marshal, had made benefits for first responders a key part of his legislative priorities.

“Thank you to Gov. Ron DeSantis for signing this bill into law and standing with our firefighting professionals. It is critical that we provide these men and women the support they need if faced with a life-changing cancer diagnosis. Thank you to Sen. Wright and Rep. Salzman for their hard work in passing Senate Bill 838 and for your commitment to protecting our first responders.”