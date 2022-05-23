May 23, 2022
‘Trusted conservative’ Jessica Baker first on TV in HD 17

A.G. GancarskiMay 23, 2022

Jessica Baker
Jacksonville Republican goes on cable with a positive spot.

Jessica Baker launched the first ad of the 2022 cycle Monday in Jacksonville’s House District 17, a Southside district that includes the University of North Florida.

The 30-second cable spot, “The trusted conservative we need,” depicts Baker — a prosecutor in the 7th Judicial Circuit, a “military wife” and a mom — as a Republican stalwart who will stand shoulder to shoulder with Gov. Ron DeSantis in legislative battles to come.

The ad touts endorsements from Jacksonville’s last two sheriffs, incumbent Mike Williams and his predecessor, Rep. John Rutherford, relying on trusted commodities to introduce Baker, a first-time candidate for office.

“Gov. DeSantis needs reinforcements in Tallahassee. Jessica Baker will have his back,” claimed the male voiceover.

Baker, a former member of the Jacksonville Charter Commission and a staffer in the Lenny Curry administration before that, has dominated fundraising in the early going in the race. As of the end of April, Baker had nearly $475,000 on hand.

Republican Jordan Wells opened his campaign account in December 2021, but has yet to record any financial activity. He has had a number of issues with the process of filing campaign finance reports along the way, suggesting organizational challenges for his campaign going forward.

Christina Meredith, an Army National Guard soldier who draws on her own hard, early life to help children in need, the homeless and victims of human trafficking, is also in the field as a Republican. Her first fundraising reports are due in June.

Democrat Michael Morgan Anderson raised $31 in April, his first month as a candidate. He has already spent $250 so his campaign is running a cash deficit at this point.

The district should have a Republican advantage, based on recent elections. Both Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis would have carried the district in their most recent elections, despite both of them failing to carry Duval County at large against their Democratic opponents.

See the new spot below.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

