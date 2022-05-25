Florida politicians respond to deadly school shooting in Texas

The latest school shooting in America, this one in Uvalde, Texas, already has politicians calling for action.

Here is a roundup of Florida political leaders’ responses in the aftermath of the shooting (of note, some statements were issued before the most recent number total number of victims was clear):

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Miami Republican: “The horrific tragedy in Texas should spur Congress to act on proposals that can pass and actually make a difference like our bipartisan Luke & Alex School Safety Act.”

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, a Naples Republican: “Ann and I are heartbroken to hear about the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary School. No student should ever be afraid to go to school. The violence must end. We are praying for all of the victims, their families and all affected by this senseless act.”

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, a Tampa Democrat: “Another heartbreaking situation unfolding in Texas. Our children should be able to attend school without fear. Parents should be able to have peace of mind that they’ll see their children again at the end of the day. We have the power to enact commonsense gun control measures already passed by the House — the Senate must have the courage to act. America’s kids deserve better. Republicans won’t even support universal background checks to keep weapons out of the hands of domestic abusers, criminals, and terrorists. So, pro-life?… No.”

U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, a Miramar Democrat: “As a mother my heart is breaking. As a Congresswoman my blood is boiling. God forgive us if we don’t stand to protect our children. Not tomorrow. TODAY. Enough is enough. We need courage. We need action. This must change.”

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a St. Petersburg Democrat: “Heartbroken at the news of another horrific mass shooting, this time at a Texas elementary school. Our prayers and deepest condolences go out to the families and the victims. How many tragedies do we have to endure before opponents of commonsense gun policies come to their senses? Ban assault weapons.”

U.S. Rep. Val Demings, an Orlando Democrat: “Marco Rubio’s silence speaks volumes. I’m sick and tired of innocent people being gunned down in innocent places. Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough. The United States Senate needs to get off their knees and do something about our children being gunned down in school.”

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, a Naples Republican: “No family should have to bury their loved one because of the actions of a sick and deranged animal. Our nation is suffering from a mental health crisis that is plaguing our society and senselessly killing too many. Erika and I offer our deepest condolences to the victims of this attack. Erika and I grieve the innocent loss of life today in Texas at the hands of a heartless psychopath. 15 precious lives are gone in a blink of an eye because some coward didn’t value their life. This disgusting attack shines a light on the mental health crisis we face as a nation.”

U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn, a Panama City Republican: “Heartbreaking. Absolutely heartbreaking. So much innocence was snatched away by pure evil. Please join me in praying for the students, teachers, staff and their families at this time. They’re going to need strength and support in the days ahead.”

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, a West Palm Beach Democrat: “I am heartbroken by the news of another senseless mass shooting at an elementary school. Our children deserve to feel safe at school, not fear for their lives. We must do more to stop this unthinkable violence. Today, I join all who are sending their thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families, as we mourn the lives that were taken.”

U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, a Winter Park Democrat: “Two mass shootings in two weeks. When will we come together to protect our children, our communities, and our country? How many more innocent Americans must die? As leaders, we have the power to make things better. I’m asking my colleagues to have the courage to act.”

U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat: “President Biden I stand with you in saying enough is enough. How many more violent attacks against school children like those at Robb Elementary have to happen? I support universal background checks, red flag laws and reinstating assault weapons ban. This is the time for action.”

U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, a St. Augustine Beach Republican: “Absolutely heartbroken at the horrific news of 18 schoolchildren being murdered at Robb Elementary. We will learn much more in the awful days to come but for now my heart is with those shattered families. I thank all the men and women who work tirelessly every day to stop evil like this from happening in our communities: the School Resource Officers, our Sheriffs, and first responders who put their lives on the line to prevent this kind of sick, senseless violence.”

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Weston Democrat: “I am sickened by the bright futures that were lost today in another senseless act of gun violence. My heart breaks for the victims’ families and people of Uvalde. This madness must end.”

U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Hollywood Democrat: “Another day, another tragedy, and still no action to protect our kids. How many more of our youngest must pay the price before our Republican colleagues finally grow a backbone and join us in action to curb the gun violence epidemic and protect our communities?”

Attorney General Ashley Moody, a Republican: “What we are hearing and learning in the news is gut-wrenching. My heart breaks for the victims of the attack on Robb Elementary School in Texas. Please pray for the families of the victims, those still fighting for their lives and the doctors trying to save them.”

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, a Republican: “I cannot fathom such evil that exists that would take the lives of innocent children. My heart breaks for these Texas families.”

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a Democrat: “I wish I could offer words of hope, but today I only feel loss, despair, and frustration. Until we can work together to smother the wildfire of gun violence, hope will remain elusive. We must work together at every level of government, across political parties, uniting non-profits, community leaders, and business groups on the side of common sense, decency, and safety. My heart is breaking for the children and families in Uvalde.”

Prevent Gun Violence Florida: “What was once atypical has now become all too common in America. It is time–well past time–for lawmakers at the federal and state level to implement smart gun control reform. We can no longer abide inaction as gun violence continues to increase with now weekly mass shootings, this time at a Texas elementary school where children’s and adult lives were robbed and the victims’ families forever marred by devastating grief. Our lawmakers face what should be an easy choice: The value of human life over firearms. Thus far, we have seen no serious gun reform as lives continue to be violently snatched away from their loved ones. If our federal and state lawmakers continue to turn a blind eye and reject reform in fealty to the gun lobby and an outdated, perverse interpretation of the 2nd Amendment, they should be deeply ashamed and voted out of office.”