May 26, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Anika Omphroy’s website says she’s a congressional candidate
Anika Omphroy spotlights women's health at the 2021 Fibriods Awareness Virtual Forum.

Anne GeggisMay 26, 20225min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTallahassee

Markel Trial Day 9: Defense tries stoking sympathies, Magbanua on the stand, resting its case

HeadlinesInfluence

Judge in dark money case reverses order, allows mystery group to continue shielding donors

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 5.26.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Anika Omphroy copy
The two-term Representative is the target of an investigation ordered by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

What if you ran for Congress but only on the internet?

Democratic Rep. Anika Omphroy hasn’t formally announced it, nor did she respond to a Florida Politics inquiry about it, but her campaign website says, “Anika Omphroy for Congress.”

The two-term Representative from Broward County doesn’t say on her website which congressional seat she’s running for, but her Lauderdale Lakes address listed with the state elections department puts her in the district that elected Rep. Sheila Cherfilus McCormick in January, Florida’s 20th Congressional District. It is a majority Black district that straddles Broward and Palm Beach counties.

One of the pages on Omphroy’s website is headlined: “Why now?”

“I want every resident of the district to be able to trust that their representative in Congress is accessible, genuinely listens to their concerns, and works as hard as ever to make their lives better,” it reads, after listing her bona fides as the youngest person elected to represent District 95 and her success in bringing $16 million in “direct funds” to the area. “I believe that every honest politician has three roles: servant, voice and strategist.”

Omphroy appointed a campaign treasurer and filed her intention to run for another term as a state Representative last February.

This past Session, she successfully introduced legislation (HB 543) that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed on April 6. It appropriated $802,000 that directs the Department of Health to develop and maintain an electronic database of information about uterine fibroids. It also requires health care providers to submit information about the condition to the Health Department.

She also championed appropriations for various local projects such as enhancements to a Tamarac park, North Lauderdale fire/rescue training center, and a Lauderhill lift station, among others.

But Omphroy is the target of an investigation ordered by DeSantis into the use of election funds she received in 2020. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office spokesperson said Thursday that the investigation is still open.

Omphroy also hasn’t filed a monthly campaign finance report since November.

If she’s running to represent the district she lives in, she would face a Primary contest with Cherfilus-McCormick, and former Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness, who lost by just five votes in the last Special Primary Election for the seat in November. It was held because the former occupant, Democratic Rep. Alcee Hastings, died in office.

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMarkel Trial Day 9: Defense tries stoking sympathies, Magbanua on the stand, resting its case

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories