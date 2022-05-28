Charlie Crist to rally with Moms Demand Action in Sunrise

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist will kick-off Memorial Day weekend in South Florida with Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action in a gun violence prevention rally.

Moms Demand Action was founded the day after the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012, in which 20 children and six staff members were shot by a gunman. The organization advocates for stronger gun control laws and public safety measures.

Saturday’s rally comes in response to the recent shooting at a Texas elementary school where a gunman’s rampage killed 19 children and two teachers.

The latest shooting, which occurred less than two weeks after a Buffalo Supermarket shooting in which a gunman killed 10 individuals in a racist rampage, has sparked outrage among many Americans who are now demanding stricter gun control measures.

Sensible gun control measures are supported by a majority of Americans, according to The Associated Press.

A recent poll from Morning Consult and Politico following the Texas shooting showed that 73% of respondents “strongly support” universal background checks and 15% “somewhat support” the requirement. In 2020, about half of voters in the presidential election said U.S. gun laws should be made stricter, according to AP VoteCast, compared with about a third saying they should be left as they are and only about 1 in 10 saying they should be made less strict.

Crist, who is running for the Democratic ticket in Florida’s 2022 gubernatorial race, will also join the Miami–Dade Democratic Executive Committee Forum to discuss his campaign platform of a Florida for All.

The Moms Demand Action rally will start at 10:30 a.m. in Sunrise, and the Miami-Dade Democratic Executive Committee Forum will begin at 6 p.m. in North Miami.

Following Memorial Day weekend, the gubernatorial candidate is set to make an announcement on Tuesday at a press conference in Miami.

Crist is running against Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, Miami state Sen. Annette Taddeo and eight other gubernatorial hopefuls in the Democratic Primary, which takes place Aug. 23.