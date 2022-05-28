Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half-staff for Memorial Day

Gov. Ron DeSantis is ordering flags to be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of Memorial Day, via Florida’s 154th Anniversary of Memorial Day proclamation.

“On Memorial Day, we honor the heroes of the United States Military who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. May we never forget the selfless bravery of the men and women who laid down their lives to protect their fellow citizens. Our hearts are heavy with gratitude for their unwavering commitment to protecting this nation’s highest ideal of freedom in the face of grave danger,” the proclamation reads.

The proclamation also calls for a moment of silence throughout Florida at 3 p.m. on Monday to honor those who have died in service.

Florida is home to 1.5 million veterans, according to the proclamation, which adds that the Sunshine State “is recognized as one of the most military and veteran-friendly states in the Nation.”