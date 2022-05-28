Floridians set to stock up for tax-free hurricane supplies

Floridians are set to stock up on hurricane supplies starting Saturday as the state kicks off its new, two week tax-free holiday.

This year the holiday has been extended to 14 days beginning on Saturday and running through June 10. The Florida Retail Federation is encouraging Floridians to shop at local retailers in preparation for hurricane season.

“This year’s forecasts predict an above-average season, with 19 named storms and four major hurricanes,” Scott Shalley, president and CEO of the Florida Retail Federation, said in a statement. “Florida retailers are prepared to help Florida families find all the supplies they need to weather the hurricane season. Take advantage of the tax-free holiday and additional local sales through June 10. When shopping for hurricane supplies, we encourage you to ‘Find It In Florida’ and support local retail businesses.”

This year’s Disaster Preparedness Tax-Free Holiday comes as a result of HB 7071, signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis on May 6. The legislation was championed by Sen. Kelli Stargel and Rep. Jay Trumbull.

Florida’s hurricane season begins June 1.

So, what items can Floridians save on? The Florida Retail Federation provided a list of eligible disaster preparedness items.

— Manual can openers

— Reusable ice

— Nonelectric food storage coolers

— Portable power bank

— Smoke detectors or smoke alarms

— Fire extinguishers

— Carbon monoxide detectors

— Portable self-powered light sources

— Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios or weather-band radios

— Gas or diesel fuel tanks

— Batteries, including rechargeable batteries: AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, 9-volt

— Tarpaulins or other flexible waterproof sheeting

— Ground anchor systems

— Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in a power outage

And, don’t forget to stock up on emergency items for your pets! The following list provided by the Florida Retail Federal includes pet supplies (with price limits) eligible for the tax-free holiday.

— Cans or pouches of wet pet food

— Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls for pets

— Cat litter pans

— Pet waste disposal bags

— Hamster or rabbit substrate

— Leashes, collars and muzzles for pets

— Pet pads

— Pet beds and portable pet kennels