June 2, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Veto list: Haircut coming for Jacksonville University shark research

Staff ReportsJune 2, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Veto list: Building deficiencies at public broadcasting stations will go unaddressed

HeadlinesSW Florida

Veto list: Redevelopment, walkability projects in Sarasota fall prey to cuts

HeadlinesInfluence

Veto list: Central Florida loses Poinciana Parkway extension money, fire stations

shark fin on surface of ocean agains blue cloudy sky
It's nt a total loss for JU, however.

Gov. Ron DeSantis used the veto pen with a heavy hand in this year’s budget, and Jacksonville University was among the casualties.

A $4.5 million appropriation for the OCEARCH Mayport Research and Operations Center was among the Northeast Florida items on the veto list, though other money escaped the pen.

In a spending request carried by Zephyrhills Republican Sen. Danny Burgess, OCEARCH sought $4.5 million for planning, construction and more for the new facility to be located at Mayport in Jacksonville, along the St. Johns River.

The remaining $2.5 million, which remains in the budget, covers a new research vessel and a maintenance fund for data gathering, shark and marine mammal research, and marine mammal rescue.

Additionally, the vessel would use dock facilities leased to Jacksonville University through $6 million matching funds from Jacksonville.

Advertisement

“The facility will make Florida the global headquarters and leader in research and public policy by providing access to an unprecedented dataset to help manage the ocean and bring its recreational and commercial benefits back to abundance,” according to the spending request.

OCEARCH, through its partnership with Jacksonville University, facilitates research for Florida’s private colleges and universities. Mote Marine Lab, SeaWorld Orlando, Disney Orlando, Cape Canaveral Scientific and Ocean First Institute also have done research through OCEARCH at JU.

Florida institutions and the State of Florida would have benefited from the facility, according to the spending request.

Jacksonville University wanted the new complex to include buildings for public education and displays, public meetings, OCEARCH ship operations and dockage for its vessels. The facility was contemplated to house laboratory, data management and academic resource management to assist collaborative scientists and researchers in their efforts.

___

Renzo Downey and A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics contributed to this report.

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousVeto list: Gov. DeSantis axes $250K for teacher recruitment in Duval, Miami-Dade, Orange counties

nextVeto list: Gov. DeSantis axes $600M for Moffitt expansion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

DeSantis signs $109.9B budget, vetoes $3.1B

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more