June 6, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Paul Renner endorses Josie Tomkow for HD 51
Josie Tomkow is helping close the digital gap.

Drew WilsonJune 6, 20223min1

Related Articles

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Florida Planned Parenthood endorses Lauren Book in SD 35

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Daisy Morales, Rita Harris roll out competing endorsements in HD 44

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Reports show Alex Newman illegally started fundraising weeks before filing in HD 28

FLAPOL043021CH076
Tomkow faces a challenger in the Republican Primary.

House Speaker-designate Paul Renner on Monday endorsed Rep. Josie Tomkow in the Republican Primary for House District 51.

“Josie Tomkow is a strong defender of freedom that understands that our small businesses, agriculture and family values are the fabric of freedom and opportunity in Florida,” Renner said in a news release.

“Josie has fought to empower her community with access to 21st-century infrastructure and rural broadband to open new worlds of opportunity. She is a dynamic voice for Central Florida and Polk County, and I am proud to stand with her. I look forward to welcoming her back to Tallahassee and continuing the work she is doing for Florida.”

Tomkow responded, “I will continue to fight for  Central Florida and I am grateful to have the support of Speaker-designate Renner. I will continue to be the voice North Polk County deserves in Tallahassee by standing strong for the principles and conservative values that Florida believes in. I look forward to returning to Tallahassee to work with Speaker-designate Renner and Gov. (Ron) DeSantis in making Florida the best state in the country.”

Renner’s endorsement comes shortly after Davenport Republican Bill Olson ended his campaign in Florida’s 9th Congressional District and filed to run in HD 51.

Olson’s entry sets up a one-on-one Primary. As of Monday, no other candidates are running for the seat. If none file before the candidate qualifying period ends later this month, the winner of the Primary Election will win the seat.

HD 51 covers part of Polk County. Tomkow currently represents House District 39, which overlaps with the new district.

Heading into May, Tomkow had about $61,000 on hand in her campaign account and an additional $290,000 in her affiliated political committee, Florida Farmers and Ranchers United. Olson raised about $147,000 for his congressional campaign, however, money raised for federal campaigns cannot be transferred to campaigns for state office.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDepartment of Corrections to pay out $1M in wrongful termination case

nextNikki Fried asks feds to monitor Florida election activities

One comment

  • tom palmer

    June 6, 2022 at 4:49 pm

    Compared to Olson, Tomkow is a better choice among the limited choices voters have out there.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories