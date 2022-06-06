Paul Renner endorses Josie Tomkow for HD 51

House Speaker-designate Paul Renner on Monday endorsed Rep. Josie Tomkow in the Republican Primary for House District 51.

“Josie Tomkow is a strong defender of freedom that understands that our small businesses, agriculture and family values are the fabric of freedom and opportunity in Florida,” Renner said in a news release.

“Josie has fought to empower her community with access to 21st-century infrastructure and rural broadband to open new worlds of opportunity. She is a dynamic voice for Central Florida and Polk County, and I am proud to stand with her. I look forward to welcoming her back to Tallahassee and continuing the work she is doing for Florida.”

Tomkow responded, “I will continue to fight for Central Florida and I am grateful to have the support of Speaker-designate Renner. I will continue to be the voice North Polk County deserves in Tallahassee by standing strong for the principles and conservative values that Florida believes in. I look forward to returning to Tallahassee to work with Speaker-designate Renner and Gov. (Ron) DeSantis in making Florida the best state in the country.”

Renner’s endorsement comes shortly after Davenport Republican Bill Olson ended his campaign in Florida’s 9th Congressional District and filed to run in HD 51.

Olson’s entry sets up a one-on-one Primary. As of Monday, no other candidates are running for the seat. If none file before the candidate qualifying period ends later this month, the winner of the Primary Election will win the seat.

HD 51 covers part of Polk County. Tomkow currently represents House District 39, which overlaps with the new district.

Heading into May, Tomkow had about $61,000 on hand in her campaign account and an additional $290,000 in her affiliated political committee, Florida Farmers and Ranchers United. Olson raised about $147,000 for his congressional campaign, however, money raised for federal campaigns cannot be transferred to campaigns for state office.