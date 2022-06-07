Nikki Fried accuses Ron DeSantis of courting ‘white supremacist insurrectionist’ backing

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried offered her latest in a series of ad hominem attacks on Gov. Ron DeSantis Tuesday, accusing the Governor of catering to violent racists in a pitch to donors.

Spotlighting a budget veto of 83 full-time equivalents for the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, positions that would have reviewed concealed weapon permits, Fried suggested that DeSantis vetoed those positions for political gain ahead of a national run.

“It’s no wonder why DeSantis denied us funding — he wants permitless carry in Florida, no matter how many lives are put at risk, and he wants the support of violent, white supremacist insurrectionists when he runs for President in 2024,” Fried claimed in a fundraising email, after pointing out that her office suspended 36 concealed weapons permits of people who rioted at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Fried has been a regular exponent of the theory DeSantis is running for President, which the Governor denies is the case.

Fried also painted a veto of $2 million for contraception for low-income people as a sign of the Governor’s “authoritarian” tendencies.

“There’s only one reason DeSantis could have for taking away access to essential medical care for low-income women: to exercise authoritarian control over Florida women and over Florida’s leaders, including Florida Republicans,” Fried asserted. “If you weren’t already convinced that DeSantis is a petty dictator, this should be all the proof you need — and I’m asking you to help me end his authoritarian regime.”

The sharply-worded pitch for small dollar donations comes on the same day the Charlie Crist campaign trumpeted raising over $1 million for the third straight month. Crist has garnered more fundraising and endorsements inside the party than Fried has, suggesting that the former Governor is the front-runner in the Primary field.

For Fried, personal attacks against DeSantis have been central to the pitch, with depictions of his “authoritarian” tendencies being a feature for months. She memorably compared the Governor to Adolf Hitler earlier this year during a radio interview, doubling down on the comparison when challenged.