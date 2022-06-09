Shane Abbott leads the pack in HD 5 with another $50K raised

Shane Abbott announced Thursday that his campaign for House District 5 raised $50,523 last month.

The May numbers bring the DeFuniak Springs Republican’s total fundraising to $438,325 between his campaign and political committee, putting him ahead of his Primary competitors by a wide margin.

“I’m very proud for all the great support our campaign has consistently received since the day we announced,” Abbott said. “We are working harder than ever to spread our conservative message and make sure Northwest Florida has a voice in Tallahassee they can trust.”

The new money included $23,075 raised through his campaign account. The report shows 44 contributions for the month, including 17 for $1,000 — the maximum amount that donors may give to state legislative candidates.

Abbott raised the remaining $27,000 through his political committee, Prescription for Florida’s Prosperity. The committee report was buoyed by a $20,000 donation from Miramar-based East Pass Properties.

Heading into June, Abbott had about $345,000 on hand between his two accounts.

Abbott faces Vance Coley and Jackson County Commissioner Clint Pate in the Republican Primary. Coley is No. 2 in fundraising, with $76,228 raised. However, his past several reports have been light — May brought him just $1,000. Pate, meanwhile, has raised $38,812 including $1,150 last month.

The trio are running for the Panhandle district currently held by Rep. Brad Drake, who is term-limited.

HD 5 covers Holmes, Jackson, Walton and Washington counties, as well as parts of Bay County. It is safely Republican and no Democrats or independent candidates have filed to run in the district this cycle.