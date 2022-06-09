June 9, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Shane Abbott leads the pack in HD 5 with another $50K raised

Drew WilsonJune 9, 20222min0

Related Articles

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Mike Caruso’s signs of support survive North Palm Beach code enforcement action

2022 - Legislative

Chet Stokes launches first ad of HD 16’s GOP Primary

2022 - Legislative

Greater Tampa Realtors endorse Janet Cruz

Abbott, Shane - 7
The DeFuniak Springs Republican has raised $438,325 since entering the race.

Shane Abbott announced Thursday that his campaign for House District 5 raised $50,523 last month.

The May numbers bring the DeFuniak Springs Republican’s total fundraising to $438,325 between his campaign and political committee, putting him ahead of his Primary competitors by a wide margin.

“I’m very proud for all the great support our campaign has consistently received since the day we announced,” Abbott said. “We are working harder than ever to spread our conservative message and make sure Northwest Florida has a voice in Tallahassee they can trust.”

The new money included $23,075 raised through his campaign account. The report shows 44 contributions for the month, including 17 for $1,000 — the maximum amount that donors may give to state legislative candidates.

Abbott raised the remaining $27,000 through his political committee, Prescription for Florida’s Prosperity. The committee report was buoyed by a $20,000 donation from Miramar-based East Pass Properties.

Advertisement

Heading into June, Abbott had about $345,000 on hand between his two accounts.

Abbott faces Vance Coley and Jackson County Commissioner Clint Pate in the Republican Primary. Coley is No. 2 in fundraising, with $76,228 raised. However, his past several reports have been light — May brought him just $1,000. Pate, meanwhile, has raised $38,812 including $1,150 last month.

The trio are running for the Panhandle district currently held by Rep. Brad Drake, who is term-limited.

HD 5 covers Holmes, Jackson, Walton and Washington counties, as well as parts of Bay County. It is safely Republican and no Democrats or independent candidates have filed to run in the district this cycle.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAl Lawson to challenge Neal Dunn in new North Florida district

nextGov. DeSantis decries 'deafening' media silence about threat to Brett Kavanaugh

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories