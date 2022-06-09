June 9, 2022
Greater Tampa Realtors endorses Janet Cruz
Janet Cruz is frustrated but determined.

Kelly Hayes
June 9, 2022

Janet Cruz
The organization represents over 15,000 members.

Greater Tampa Realtors (GTR) has endorsed state Sen. Janet Cruz for re-election to Florida Senate District 14.

The organization, which represents over 15,000 members as the largest Tampa Bay real estate association in the area, praised Cruz’s efforts in championing affordable housing.

“Senator Janet Cruz understands the significance of housing affordability and how it can transform generations of people in an area. As Tampa Bay faces an unprecedented housing market, we need passionate advocates for fair housing like Senator Cruz in our state’s capitol. The Greater Tampa Realtors are proud to endorse Janet Cruz for re-election to the Florida Senate,” the organization wrote in a statement.

Cruz has recently rolled out several endorsements, including that of Florida Planned Parenthood, Tampa Congresswoman Kathy CastorSEIU Florida, Equality Florida and Ruth’s List Florida, which promotes the election of Democratic women who support abortion rights.

“Thank you for this endorsement. At a time where the housing market is at the forefront of many conversations, it’s important to have a collaborative partner who works to advocate for responsible growth, housing affordability, and the dream of home ownership,” Cruz said in a statement.

Cruz faces one challenger in her re-election race — Republican Shawn Harrison. Harrison previously served in state House District 63, but was defeated in 2018 by current state Rep. Fentrice Driskell, a Democrat.

Harrison will likely face a tough race against the incumbent, who has held the Senate seat since 2018. Before that, Cruz served in the state House from 2010-2018, including as the Minority Leader. Cruz also boasts a strong reputation in Tampa Bay as a cornerstone of the party’s presence.

The district makeup appears to lean slightly Democratic, with 51.8% of the district going to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, and 48.2% supporting Donald Trump — a difference of about 10,000 voters.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

