Florida Planned Parenthood PAC endorses Janet Cruz

The Florida Planned Parenthood PAC is endorsing state Sen. Janet Cruz as she runs for re-election for Senate District 14.

The Florida Planned Parenthood PAC works to elect candidates who support reproductive rights, including safe and legal abortion access, as well as eliminating discrimination in the field of reproductive health.

“It is an honor to receive this endorsement from Planned Parenthood Florida’s PAC. I am proud to be a loud voice of support for their agenda and providing the resources and health care women across the state of Florida and our nation rightfully deserve,” Cruz said in a statement.

“At a time when a woman’s right to make private medical decisions, including the right to have an abortion, is at risk of being stripped away, I could not be more thrilled to stand alongside Planned Parenthood as a relentless fighter.”

Cruz has also been endorsed by Tampa Congresswoman Kathy Castor, SEIU Florida, Equality Florida and Ruth’s List Florida, which promotes the election of Democratic women who support abortion rights.

Cruz faces one challenger in her re-election race — Republican Shawn Harrison. Harrison previously served in state House District 63, but was defeated in 2018 by current state Rep. Fentrice Driskell, a Democrat.

Harrison will likely face a tough race against the incumbent, who has held the Senate seat since 2018. Before that, Cruz served in the state House from 2010-2018, including as the Minority Leader. Cruz also boasts a strong reputation in Tampa Bay as a cornerstone of the party’s presence.

The district makeup appears to lean slightly Democratic, with 51.8% of the district going to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, and 48.2% supporting Donald Trump — a difference of about 10,000 voters.