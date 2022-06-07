Rick Scott channels Conor McGregor in ‘Rescue America’ reboot

Sen. Rick Scott is doubling down on his “11-point plan to rescue America,” paying homage to a UFC fighter along the way.

In a video accompanying “new additions and updates” as part of a “Rescue America 2.0,” Scott quotes Conor McGregor in signaling defiance to the critics of the proposal.

“President (Joe) Biden, Chuck Schumer, and even some Republicans are angry,” Scott said. “So, in the words of famous UFC fighter Conor McGregor, I’d like to apologize to absolutely nobody in Washington.”

The “apologize to absolutely nobody” construction was borrowed from a post-fight interview from the then-ascendant McGregor years ago, in which the Irish fighter stunted on his opposition.

“I’ve spent a lot of time slaying everyone in the company,” McGregor told Joe Rogan.

“Backstage I’m starting fights with everybody. I’ve ridiculed everyone on the roster. And I’d just like to say from the bottom of my heart … I’d like to take this chance to apologize … to absolutely nobody. The double champ does what the (heck) he wants!”

Scott’s homage to the Pride of Ireland in swiping at “some Republicans” seems to be the latest veiled diss of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who turfed Scott’s policy proposal at a press conference the Senator actually attended.

“If we’re fortunate enough to have the majority next year, I’ll be the Majority Leader,” McConnell said. “I’ll decide in consultation with my members what to put on the floor.”

“Now let me tell you what will not be part of our agenda,” McConnell continued, savaging two key components of the plan. “We will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half the American people, and sunsets Social Security and Medicare within five years. That will not be part of a Republican Senate majority agenda.”

An undaunted Scott will add two new components to the plan as part of “Rescue America 2.0.” One suggests reducing dependence on communist China. The other advocates reducing taxes. Scott is also in favor of making the Donald Trump tax cuts permanent.