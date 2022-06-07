Daisy Morales picks up Nikki Fried’s endorsement in HD 44

Democratic Rep. Daisy Morales has won the endorsement of Democratic Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried for a re-election bid in Orange County’s House District 44.

Morales faces Democratic official and activist Rita Harris in an Aug. 23 Democratic Primary Election for the new district, which spans across much of south-central Orange. Morales is seeking a second term.

“During her time in the FL House, Representative Morales has demonstrated her relentless dedication to her constituents. She has a proven track record of getting bills passed and signed into law,” Fried in an endorsement statement released by Morales’ campaign. “Selfless dedication to serve is hard to come by, and we’ll continue to need that in Tallahassee. I’m proud to endorse Representative Morales for Florida House District 44.”

Morales and Harris are facing off for a south-central Orange district that appears to have a very strong Democratic lean in the voter rolls, based on results of the past couple of General Elections.

There are no Republicans running yet in the district.

The new HD 44 was carved from a western portion of Morales’ old House District 48 and the eastern portion of Democratic state Rep. Geraldine Thompson’s old House District 44. That created a district that consolidates the south-central Orange communities of Williamsburg, Meadow Woods, Hunters Creek, Southchase and Taft with the Dr. Phillips area to the west and part of Lake Nona to the east.

In turn, Morales has endorsed Fried in her gubernatorial bid this year. Fried faces Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist of St. Petersburg.

“I’m honored to have the endorsement of the only Democratic member of Florida’s Cabinet, Commissioner Fried for the second time,” Morales said in the news release. “We still share the same commitment to improving the lives of all Floridians. I’m pleased to have not only Commissioner Fried’s endorsement, but also her continued financial support for my campaign.”