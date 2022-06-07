Report: Donald Trump-Ron DeSantis matchup ‘regularly tested’ in Club for Growth polling

Reported polling from the conservative Club for Growth offers more evidence of a two-man race for the 2024 Republican Presidential nomination.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted that the group “regularly tested” a hypothetical head-to-head matchup between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in numerous states. The goal? To “test Trump’s strength within the party.”

“Through a spokesman, a Club official says Trump wins ‘handily’ in every state but Georgia,” Haberman reports.

“Handily” is a subjective term, but if the Club for Growth polling accords with other statewide surveys matching the two names, then Trump’s lead may be narrowing as time moves on from his presidency.

With speculation swirling that the timeline for a Trump relaunch may be this summer, theoretically negating not just DeSantis but any other Republican who might hazard a run, the poll testing is interestingly timed.

And the disclosure of Trump’s strong performance in the Club for Growth polls, of course, comes after a widely-reported series of straw poll wins for DeSantis.

Last weekend, the Western Conservative Summit 2024 straw poll in Colorado saw 71% approval for a DeSantis run, four points ahead of Trump. No other candidate drew even 30% support, suggesting that DeSantis continues to consolidate the “anybody but Trump” lane.

This event, associated with Colorado Christian University, is the second recent straw poll conducted far away from the Sunshine State to show DeSantis topping Trump. Voters could pick more than one candidate for approval.

Another poll of 325 attendees of the Wisconsin Republican Convention, reported by WisPolitics.com, saw DeSantis receive 38% of the vote in a hypothetical 2024 GOP field that included more than two dozen potential candidates. Trump grabbed 32% of the vote.

DeSantis is also competitive with Trump in prediction markets tracking the 2024 election, another indicator that the Governor has more buzz than the President who elevated him with his pivotal endorsement four years prior.