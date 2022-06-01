Ron DeSantis pulls even with Donald Trump in 2024 prediction market

Gov. Ron DeSantis has pulled even with former President Donald Trump in one prediction market tracking the 2024 Presidential Election.

The PredictIt platform shows the Florida Governor having achieved parity with Trump this week in terms of the candidate most likely to occupy the White House following the 2024 cycle.

The latest “Yes” price for the election of DeSantis or Trump is priced at 28 cents for each potential Republican candidate. At the close of five of the seven most recent days tracked, both men settled at that same price.

President Joe Biden is the leading Democrat, running in third place behind Trump and DeSantis, with the most recent “Yes” shares priced at 23 cents. Vice President Kamala Harris‘ “Yes” shares are priced lower, at 9 cents.

While PredictIt players rate DeSantis as a top-tier prospect for the presidency, public opinion polls have been cooler. For example, DeSantis has lagged behind Kamala Harris in a series of recent polls of that potential matchup.

DeSantis and Biden had been roughly comparable in terms of investor buy-in for the last few months, but DeSantis’ “Yes” shares have been priced over Biden’s since May 15. Pending a collapse in DeSantis’ public persona or a late-term recovery by Biden, this investor sentiment trend likely will continue.

Though DeSantis has matched Trump’s investor enthusiasm in the General Election market, the Governor still has work to do to catch up with the former President in a prospective Primary battle.

Trump’s latest “Yes” shares are valued at 38 cents, with DeSantis priced four cents lower on the PredictIt platform.

Other Republicans continue to lag. Ambassador Nikki Haley, the former Governor of South Carolina, was priced at just 8 cents. Former Vice President Mike Pence was even more of a longshot, at 6 cents. “Yes” shares were just four cents for the unlikely prospect of 2012 nominee Mitt Romney, a Senator from Utah, getting nominated by the Republican Party.