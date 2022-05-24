Kamala Harris edges out Ron DeSantis in another 2024 poll

A new survey testing Gov. Ron DeSantis against Vice President Kamala Harris in a 2024 Presidential Election continues to show Harris slightly ahead of DeSantis.

A Harvard/Harris Poll conducted on May 18 and 19, which surveyed 1,963 registered voters, showed Harris the choice of 41% of respondents, with DeSantis at 38% and 20% undecided.

This result tracks with other competitive matchups between DeSantis and Harris tested by the same pollster.

Harris commanded the support of 42% of those polled, with DeSantis the choice of 38% of respondents in the April survey. A February Harvard University/Harris Poll showed Harris the choice of 41% of those surveyed, with DeSantis at 39%. A January Harvard/Harris Poll showed DeSantis 1 point ahead, 40% to 39%.

In the current survey, DeSantis underperformed former President Donald Trump, the choice of 47% against Harris in a hypothetical 2024 faceoff, 7 points above the Vice President.

Just as in previous iterations of this poll and various others, the 2024 GOP horse race was tracked. Trump was the first choice of Republican partisans, with DeSantis in second position.

Trump was the choice of 41% of respondents, with DeSantis’ 12% good for a distant second. In a field including Trump and DeSantis last month, the former President drew 58% support among Republican registered voters, 45 points ahead of the Florida Governor.

DeSantis was the winner of a non-Trump field, carrying 25% of support from Republican leaners, 10% ahead of former Vice President Mike Pence. In third place with 9% was Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. Ambassador Nikki Haley had 5%, good for fourth place ahead of Sen. Marco Rubio, who had 3% support in the non-Trump field.

While some surveys of the race show DeSantis more competitive against Trump and more dominant without him, straw polls tell an even more tantalizing story for those seeking a changing of the guard. A straw poll of activists at the Wisconsin state Republican convention showed DeSantis ahead of Trump last weekend. And a straw poll of Jacksonville voters showed the same result.

DeSantis, of course, continues to say he’s not interested in running for President in 2024, even as pollsters continue to test the question.