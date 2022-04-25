New 2024 presidential poll shows Kamala Harris ahead of Ron DeSantis

Yet another national survey suggests that Gov. Ron DeSantis could be a viable presidential candidate in 2024, but that he still has some work to do.

The April 2022 Harvard/Harris Poll showed the Governor behind one potential 2024 General Election opponent, should both make the ballot.

In a poll of 1,966 registered voters conducted online Apr. 20 and 21, DeSantis was 4 points behind Vice President Kamala Harris, in the event Harris and he were to become their parties’ respective nominee.

Harris commanded the support of 42% of those polled, with DeSantis the choice of 38% of respondents. An additional 20% were unsure of who they would choose.

This continues a recent tradition of close hypothetical races between the two. A February Harvard University/Harris Poll showed Harris the choice of 41% of those surveyed, with DeSantis at 39%. A January Harvard/Harris Poll showed DeSantis 1 point ahead, 40% to 39%.

DeSantis was not polled against President Joe Biden in the most recent April survey. Former President Donald Trump was matched up against Harris and Biden, however, and showed strength.

Against the Vice President, Trump had 47% support, 6 points above Harris. And matched up against Biden, Trump held a 2-point lead, 45% to 43%.

This poll also tracked the 2024 horse race on the Republican side, and supports the proposition that DeSantis would be the first choice of GOP partisans if Trump did not pursue a second term in 2024.

In a field including Trump and DeSantis, the former President drew 58% support among Republican registered voters, 45 points ahead of the Florida Governor.

If Trump decided not to run, however, DeSantis would top the field. His 35% support equals the backing of the next three candidates combined. Former Vice President Mike Pence pulled 20% support, with Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas at 8% and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley at 7%.

The poll also tracked DeSantis’ favorability, and he had the highest net favorability of any national figure polled here.

The survey found 35% of respondents approved of DeSantis and 31% disapproved, giving him a net +4 rating. The only other figure to have net positive approval was South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who was at +1.

Former President Trump came in at -5, and President Biden and VP Harris each came in at a net -10.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell were at -21 and -20 overall, respectively, the worst net for elected officials. Former CNN host Chris Cuomo was even worse, at -25. And Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was at -66, with 11% approval against 77% disapproval.