May 11, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Texas polling shows strengthening GOP support for Ron DeSantis presidential bid
Ron DeSantis.

A.G. GancarskiMay 11, 20225min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTallahassee

Tallahassee firefighters union endorses three candidates in Leon County Commission races

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Bruno Portigliatti kicks off HD 45 run with $116K month

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 5.11.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

DeSantis 2
The Governor's political star rises among Lone Star state Republicans.

Yet another single-state poll of Republican voters suggests Gov. Ron DeSantis would be the front-runner for the 2024 GOP nomination in a field without Donald Trump.

And even with the former President in the field, the May poll from Texas’ CWS Research shows DeSantis as an increasingly strong runner-up, at least among 992 likely voters in this year’s Texas Primary surveyed between May 4 and May 10.

Without Trump in the field, DeSantis was the choice of 56% of respondents, well ahead of two favorite sons. Sen. Ted Cruz had just 14% support, and Gov. Greg Abbott had just 10% backing, with all other names in single digits.

Yet even when the former President’s name was included, Trump was not the choice of a clear majority. Trump mustered just 45% support, with DeSantis garnering 28%, a full eight points up from April polling from this same group. Ambassador Nikki Haley was a distant third, with 7% support, and Cruz and Abbott farther back yet.

CWS Polling continues to test DeSantis’ appeal, and Florida’s Governor performs well. A February press release promoted a survey with DeSantis “crushing” the Texas Governor in a hypothetical head-to-head Presidential Primary matchup.

The latest positive Texas survey tracks with good polls for DeSantis in other states important to Republican candidates, such as North Carolina, where a competitive Primary season has led to prospective 2024 questions as well in a series of polls that show that a growing number of people regard DeSantis as a first choice, even if Trump runs again as many expect.

National polls corroborate the more granular surveys of what is still a hypothetical contest.

A survey from Echelon Insights of 377 Republican registered voters, a subset of a larger poll of 1,001 registered voters, showed that in a head-to-head battle with Trump, DeSantis would command over one-third of the vote.

Meanwhile, when scenarios are envisioned where the former President does not run, DeSantis benefits.

The aforementioned Echelon Insights poll likewise had DeSantis at 35% in a Trump-free field, with more support than the next four finishers combined.

The April 2022 McLaughlin & Associates poll, in the field from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, showed the Governor above 30%, with more support than what runners-up Mike Pence and Donald Trump Jr. mustered.

The April 2022 Harvard/Harris Poll also showed the Governor with 35% of Republican respondents backing him if former President Trump stands down.

Other metrics besides polling show a strengthening DeSantis position, including odds touted by professional bookmakers. Trump’s odds to win the nomination and the General Election have declined between March and now, and DeSantis has seen his odds improve on both counts.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBruno Portigliatti kicks off HD 45 run with $116K month

nextTallahassee firefighters union endorses three candidates in Leon County Commission races

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories