May 6, 2022
Tar Heel state Republicans like what they see in Ron DeSantis
Ron DeSantis.

A.G. GancarskiMay 6, 20224min1

DeSantis 2
'Trump’s advantage shrinks to just 6% among those with a four-year college degree or higher.'

Yet another poll in North Carolina shows Gov. Ron DeSantis is a serious presidential contender in 2024 for Tar Heel state Republicans.

President Donald Trump commands 52% support in the field against DeSantis and other candidates, with DeSantis in second place at 23%. But the North Carolina Chamber of Commerce poll also shows DeSantis surging particularly with educated Republicans in the state.

The survey of 534 likely voters in the upcoming North Carolina Primary, conducted in late April by Atlantic Polling Strategies, reveals the split.

“Trump runs strongest among respondents without a four-year college degree, where he leads DeSantis, 68% to 13%,” the polling memo asserts. “Trump’s advantage over DeSantis shrinks to just 6% among those with a four-year college degree or higher, 37% to 31%.”

This tracks with other polling that shows Trump’s appeal is with poorer, less educated voters, with DeSantis commanding affluent Republicans with advanced degrees.

DeSantis is the only remotely viable Trump alternative in the eyes of North Carolina conservatives. Just 5% of those surveyed were for former Ambassador Nikki Haley. Another 4% supported former Vice President Mike Pence, 4% backed South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and 2% were behind Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

Other polling confirms the state of affairs in the Tar Heel State.

Spry Strategies polling of 600 likely North Carolina GOP Primary voters from April showed the former President had 48% support, with DeSantis at 19%. Haley was the third-place finisher, with just 8% support. Only 13% of voters were undecided.

With Trump removed from the question, DeSantis consolidated much of his support. His 32% share was way ahead of Cruz, at 11%, and Pence, who commanded 9% support. A full 32% of respondents were undecided without Trump in play.

A third contemporaneous North Carolina poll also showed this general dynamic. A survey of 600 likely voters conducted from April 1-3 by Cygnal and the John Locke Foundation showed Trump ahead of DeSantis in a crowded field, 45% to 26%.

DeSantis continues to say he is focused on his re-election campaign, but polling suggests he has a political future beyond Tallahassee, at least in the eyes of Republicans ready to move on from Trump.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

