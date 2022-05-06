May 6, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Appellate court reinstates Florida’s controversial election law

Jacob OglesMay 6, 20225min0

Related Articles

2022

Tar Heel state Republicans like what they see in Ron DeSantis

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Allie Braswell receives Buddy Dyer endorsement in high-stakes HD 45

FederalHeadlines

‘Trying to create a fight’: Rick Scott blasts ‘confused’ Joe Biden

11th us circuit court of appeals
A stay means a ruling on the law won't affect the Midterm Elections.

An appellate court temporarily reinstated portions of a Florida election law deemed unconstitutional by a lower court.

In March, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Mark Walker found parts of a 2021 state law to be unconstitutional. The state of Florida last month appealed that ruling, which struck down parts of the law including a prohibition on engaging voters in line at polls.

A three-judge panel with the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, though, cited the Purcell principle prohibiting significant changes to election law too close to an election. The same principle may stop federal judges from tossing a congressional map signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis which is being challenged in court before the Midterm Elections.

That means there won’t be any changes to the 2021 law as passed before this year’s Primary and General Election.

“The district court below failed to contend with any of the ‘plainly legitimate’ applications of the Solicitation Provision, and thereby arguably failed to balance its legitimate applications against its potentially unconstitutional applications,” the appellate court ordered.

Ultimately, a three-judge panel concluded that the state of Florida at the very least has a case that the law will stand on appeal.

That doesn’t guarantee Walker’s ruling will be overturned, but it does mean the state must enforce the law as written while the case makes its way through court.

“In the circumstances of this case, and accounting for the fact that our review is governed by Purcell, we conclude that the state is entitled to a stay pending appeal,” a court order states.

Democratic attorney Marc Elias expressed confidence opponents of the law will eventually prevail.

“While this is disappointing, this was a procedural loss based on the timing before the midterm,” Elias tweeted. “And one of the provisions we successfully challenged was repealed by the legislature as a result. We will continue the fight for full relief for 2024.”

Walker in his decision ordered a halt to multiple provisions of the law. Those included a “line warming” ban that stopped campaign volunteers from interacting with voters in lines that stretched far off from polling locations.

The original decision tossed restrictions on election officials employing drop boxes for votes cast ahead of an election.

Walker also wanted Florida to face pre-clearance requirements for the next decade on certain election laws.

The Walker ruling also stopped restrictions on third-party voter registration efforts but those were repealed by the Legislature and went unaddressed in the appellate court order.

The League of Women Voters and other plaintiffs had argued in a complaint against the state that those provisions of the law were discriminatory based on race.

Walker was appointed to the bench by Democratic President Barack Obama in 2012, while the three judges who issued the appellate court order — Andrew Brasher, Barbara Lagoa and Kevin Newsom — were all appointed by Republican President Donald Trump. Lagoa previously served on the Florida Supreme Court, where she had been appointed by DeSantis.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNew reparations focus: Black enclaves lost to development

nextTar Heel state Republicans like what they see in Ron DeSantis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Ron DeSantis makes $5M+ Spanish-language media buy
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more