Senate passes controversial election law update

The Senate has passed a high-profile bill to change Florida’s election laws with only Republican support.

Senators voted 23-17 to approve a proposal (SB 90) for stronger election laws to prevent election fraud and increase confidence in elections. Some say that fraud happened in other states and that they fear it could happen in Florida.

Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida “can’t rest on (its) laurels” despite a successful 2020 cycle when announcing his vision for election reforms.

The package, carried by Ocala Republican Sen. Dennis Baxley, addresses election supervisors’ use of ballot drop boxes, signature matching on mail-in ballots and a host of other technical issues related to voting-by-mail and election administration.

For the first time in Florida, Democrats used vote-by-mail more than Republicans. Democrats contend the election bill would make it harder for people, particularly disadvantaged Floridians, to vote. St. Petersburg Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes voted no with the Democrats.

“I believe it is a trick,” Jacksonville Democratic Sen. Audrey Gibson said. “There’s nothing wrong with what we’re doing now, and we should not put any more impediments to folks exercising their right to vote, whether they show up in person or whether they hope to vote by mail.”

Democrats used the Governor’s words against him, quoting his speech from the day after the election in which he highlighted the smooth operation Florida ran on election day.

“Despite this flawless election, we’re looking at this because it’s based on the big lie and the discredited claims that the 2020 election was rigged,” Lantana Democratic Sen. Lori Berman said.

That “big lie” contends former President Donald Trump had the 2020 election stolen from him. DeSantis is an ally of the former President, and several of the Governor’s policies and proposals over the past year have positioned him as a possible successor.

“Let’s codify conspiracy theories. Isn’t that what we’re really doing here today? Isn’t this really just about voter suppression?” Tampa Democratic Sen. Janet Cruz argued.

Officials in other states have taken “liberties” to silence some voters, Tallahassee Democratic Sen. Loranne Ausley said.

“Florida is different. We’ve already been through that,” she continued, adding the bill would “turn back the clock” on the state’s election efficiencies.

The measure would expand the no solicitation zone around polling places and drop boxes to 150 feet. Within that area, people could not attempt to solicit votes or hand out items to voters. Election officials and volunteers could distribute items, including water, if they hand them out without the intent to sway voters.

That’s in contrast to bans recently signed into law in Georgia, which have drawn opposition from corporations.

“It’s not Georgia, but it’s definitely Georgia-lite,” West Park Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones said.

Florida’s elections were smooth not because of the state’s election laws but because of the Governor’s executive order ahead of the election, said Republicans such as Sen. Travis Hutson and Joe Gruters.

Gruters also pushed back against Democrats’ claim that Republicans were trying to suppress voters.

“It’s disappointing because this does nothing to suppress the vote. It does nothing to restrict to vote,” he said. “What we’re trying to do is making sure we preserve our sacred right and duty of having every vote count.”

Republicans also pointed to the no-questions-asked early voting period Florida has.

“It’s hard not to vote,” Zephyrhills Republican Sen. Danny Burgess said.

Baxley followed through on a promise to remove a provision on cross-referencing wet signatures. That measure would have required that signatures match one on file from the last four years.

An amendment to the House version of the bill (HB 7041), instead of removing the provision, pushed the signature window to eight years. If no usable signature is available in that time period, election officials could scan for older signatures.

During a meeting last week, Baxley brought the Senate package closer to the House version, which is now on its way to the House floor.

Initially, Baxley intended to ban the use of mail-in ballot drop boxes, first used in Florida during the 2020 election cycle. However, he made the bill more palatable to voting rights advocates by preserving drop boxes.

But the Ocala Republican still holds reservations about drop boxes. Someone could potentially light a flame and set ballots within a box on fire, he warned as an example of things going wrong.

“While I continue to have reservations about how they’re deployed and associated risk, our supervisors advocated very strongly for their continued use,” he said Thursday.

Rep. Blaise Ingoglia, the Spring Hill Republican sponsoring the House version, has supported the drop box proposal. He carried the 2019 law establishing drop boxes.

One provision written by Sen. Gary Farmer, the Democratic Leader, and Sen. Debbie Mayfield, the Republican Leader, would prevent third-party candidates from switching their party affiliation at the last minute. That language was inspired by a developing story from the 2020 election in which former Sen. Frank Artiles enlisted a third-party candidate to spoil the election for an incumbent Democrat, according to law enforcement.

Baxley this week highlighted that measure as a display of his willingness to work across the aisle to improve the bill.

The House version doesn’t have that provision.

In a brief close, Baxley thanked senators for following him on the “emotional” journey.