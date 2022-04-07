Ron DeSantis a strong second in 2024 North Carolina GOP Primary poll

Gov. Ron DeSantis still has a re-election campaign to run, but yet another 2024 poll shows a national appetite among Republicans for him to seek higher office yet.

A survey of 600 likely voters conducted from April 1-3 by Cygnal and the John Locke Foundation shows that, yet again, DeSantis is the strongest candidate by far whose name isn’t Donald Trump.

Former President Trump came close to taking a majority of the vote, pulling 45% in a crowded field. Yet DeSantis drew 26% support, well ahead of any other candidate.

Former United Nations Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley drew 8% of the vote. Former Vice President Mike Pence garnered 6% support. And Sen. Ted Cruz brought up the rear, with 2% support. An additional 12% of voters were undecided in the survey.

The Tar Heel State survey tracks with other statewide polls that show DeSantis as a persistent functional alternative to Trump for a sizable minority of Republican voters.

A survey of 678 likely voters in the Texas Republican Primary, conducted from March 29-April 2 by CWS Research, showed DeSantis with 48% support in a field without the 45th President.

The poll with Trump showed him just short of majority support, with 46% backing the 45th President. Yet DeSantis was a strong second there too, with 20% support even in a Trump-inclusive field.

Closer to home, relatively recent polling suggests a Trump-DeSantis Florida Primary could be a photo finish. A February survey from the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab showed DeSantis ahead, 44% to 41%.

For his part, Trump continues to talk like a front-runner, being sure to consign DeSantis to subordinate status.

Trump told the Washington Post this week that his endorsement made DeSantis viable in 2018, and that he has “doubt” that DeSantis or any other major Republican would run against him if he runs for President again in 2024.