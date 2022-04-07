April 7, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Psychologists find man who killed teen competent

Associated PressApril 7, 20224min0

Related Articles

Epilogue-TrumpHeadlines

Ron DeSantis a strong second in 2024 North Carolina GOP Primary poll

CoronavirusHeadlines

Experts say U.S. suspension of COVID-19 aid will prolong pandemic

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

U.N. assembly suspends Russia from top human rights body

court judge gavel
The defendant, Semmie Williams, is accused of killing 14-year-old Ryan Rogers in November.

Two psychologists have found a homeless man accused of fatally stabbing a Florida teenager competent to stand trial.

Their findings were announced Wednesday by Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Charles Burton, who oversees the court’s mental health division. He said a hearing will be scheduled in the next several weeks so the psychologists can be questioned by prosecutors and the defense lawyers for Semmie Williams.

Williams is accused of killing 14-year-old Ryan Rogers on Nov. 15. The teenager went out for a bike ride that evening and never returned home, police said. His body was found the next day alongside an Interstate 95 overpass.

Court records show Rogers was stabbed numerous times in the head. The records say Williams’ DNA was found on a pair of headphones at the scene and that Rogers’ blood was found on a bandana Williams had in his backpack when he was found. Investigators say Williams also matches the description of a man videotaped by a security camera walking toward the area where the body was found about 10 minutes before the boy’s cellphone stopped moving.

The psychologists reports were not yet publicly available. Psychologist Adam White, who along with psychologist Stephen Alexander interviewed Williams, told the Palm Beach Post he was prohibited from discussing their findings without a court order.

Defense attorneys have said in court documents that Williams suffers from “long-standing and persistent mental illness” and had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

After his arrest in December, Assistant Public Defender Scott Pribble asked for Williams to be examined by psychologists and voiced confidence he would be found incompetent to stand trial, the newspaper reported.

“Because of his severe mental illness, he appears unable to testify relevantly, to disclose to counsel facts pertinent to the proceedings at issue, or to otherwise meaningfully participate in and aid counsel,” Pribble wrote in early February.

Pribble said then it was critical to determine Williams’ competency because prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty.

If he is found competent to stand trial, his lawyers could still use an insanity defense.

“Competency to stand trial doesn’t mean you’re not crazy,” defense attorney Fred Susaneck, who is not involved in the case, told the Post. “It just means you can assist your counsel and help in your defense.”

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis a strong second in 2024 North Carolina GOP Primary poll

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories