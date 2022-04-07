Psychologists find man who killed teen competent

The psychologists reports were not yet publicly available. Psychologist Adam White, who along with psychologist Stephen Alexander interviewed Williams, told the Palm Beach Post he was prohibited from discussing their findings without a court order.

Defense attorneys have said in court documents that Williams suffers from “long-standing and persistent mental illness” and had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

After his arrest in December, Assistant Public Defender Scott Pribble asked for Williams to be examined by psychologists and voiced confidence he would be found incompetent to stand trial, the newspaper reported.

“Because of his severe mental illness, he appears unable to testify relevantly, to disclose to counsel facts pertinent to the proceedings at issue, or to otherwise meaningfully participate in and aid counsel,” Pribble wrote in early February.

Pribble said then it was critical to determine Williams’ competency because prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty.

If he is found competent to stand trial, his lawyers could still use an insanity defense.

“Competency to stand trial doesn’t mean you’re not crazy,” defense attorney Fred Susaneck, who is not involved in the case, told the Post. “It just means you can assist your counsel and help in your defense.”

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.