Gov. DeSantis decries ‘deafening’ media silence about threat to Brett Kavanaugh

In Fort Walton Beach Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis expressed concern over a threat on a Supreme Court Justice’s life, and implored the media to cover it with more emphasis.

“A lot of them have some really screwed up priorities as we see almost every day,” the Governor complained of the press.

DeSantis was in town for an unrelated press conference when he offered his remarks about security issues at the homes of conservative justices in the wake of a leaked draft opinion in a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade.

“This guy yesterday was saying that he wanted to go and kill (Brett) Kavanaugh, because he was concerned about court decisions that may be rendered. So he’s trying to change the operation of one branch of our government through political assassination,” DeSantis said of Nicholas Roske, who had lethal weapons and malicious intent when he taxied to Kavanaugh’s home early one morning this week.

“The silence is deafening from a lot of our media outlets on this,” DeSantis said. “They do not want to talk about it.”

“If the shoe was reversed,” DeSantis added, “they’d be going berserk if some (Donald) Trump supporter were doing anything approaching to that.”

The Governor returned to this line of argument later in his monologue, saying he hasn’t heard a “sufficient amount of response” to what happened.

DeSantis also urged “people across the political spectrum to say that there’s no place for that type of behavior in American society.”

The Governor noted that it can be “frustrating” not to get what one wants politically, noting that “every single election doesn’t go the way” he wants, and that the Supreme Court has a history of decisions over “many decades” that have been “head scratchers.”

“That doesn’t give you the right to take the law in your hands and attempt something of that magnitude,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis condemned the leak itself when it was first reported in May, calling the released document a “judicial insurrection.”

“You want to talk about an insurrection, that’s a judicial insurrection, to be taking that out and trying to kneecap a potential majority through kind of extra-constitutional means,” the Governor said.