Gov. DeSantis calls SCOTUS leak a ‘judicial insurrection’

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday decried the Supreme Court leak abortion rights as a “judicial insurrection” intended to “kneecap” High Court Justices, marking the Republican Governor’s first comment on the issue since its release.

The Governor’s remarks came hours after POLITICO reported a draft majority opinion which threatens to overturn Roe v. Wade. The opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, endangers the landmark 1973 case. It also marks the first Supreme Court leak in recent modern history.

Speaking to reporters in Fort Myers, DeSantis lambasted the leak as an “unprecedented” and politically-motivated “attack.”

“They need to figure out who did that and they need to hold them accountable because that’s a real significant breach of trust,” DeSantis told reporters. “You want to talk about an insurrection, that’s a judicial insurrection, to be taking that out and trying to kneecap a potential majority through kind of extra constitutional means.”

Desantis — who recently signed legislation banning most abortions after 15 weeks off pregnancy — stopped short of calling for stricter abortion laws in Florida. He did, though, tout current law in Florida as the “strongest” in decades.

“I’m somebody that believes in pro-life protections,” DeSantis said. “I think that it’s something that is based in science. I think it’s something that is based in kind of who we are as a society.”

The Supreme Court draft — if finalized without changes — would undoubtedly trigger a nationwide wave of legislative action.

According to Axios, 13 states would immediately outlaw abortion if the law is reversed. GOP-led states, meanwhile, would more than likely pursue more stringent abortion restrictions — if not outlaw the procedure all together.

Vice President Kamala Harris warned Tuesday of the looming fallout.

“Republican legislators in states across the country are weaponizing the use of the law against women,” said Harris, the nation’s first female Vice President.

Calls to DeSantis are coming quickly. Among others, Florida Voice for the Unborn — a pro-life advocacy group — is urging DeSantis to expand the upcoming special session and “prohibit nearly all” abortions with new legislation.

“The time for action is NOW! Governor DeSantis must act to save Florida’s unborn children,” wrote Florida Voice for the Unborn Founder Andrew Shirvell.

Democratic lawmakers in Florida fear the GOP-led Legislature will indeed chance abortion restrictions. Protests are planned across the state, including at the Florida Capitol.

This is a developing story.