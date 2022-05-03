May 3, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis calls SCOTUS leak a ‘judicial insurrection’
Image via AP.

Jason DelgadoMay 3, 20224min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Rick Scott doubles down on disinformation board opposition, says feds want to decide ‘truth’

FederalHeadlines

Florida politicians react to leaked opinion signaling likely end to Roe v. Wade

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis receives five-year VISIT FLORIDA extension

DeSantis-1-1280x853-1
'They need to figure out who did that and they need to hold them accountable.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday decried the Supreme Court leak abortion rights as a “judicial insurrection” intended to “kneecap” High Court Justices, marking the Republican Governor’s first comment on the issue since its release.

The Governor’s remarks came hours after POLITICO reported a draft majority opinion which threatens to overturn Roe v. Wade. The opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, endangers the landmark 1973 case. It also marks the first Supreme Court leak in recent modern history.

Speaking to reporters in Fort Myers, DeSantis lambasted the leak as an “unprecedented” and politically-motivated “attack.”

“They need to figure out who did that and they need to hold them accountable because that’s a real significant breach of trust,” DeSantis told reporters. “You want to talk about an insurrection, that’s a judicial insurrection, to be taking that out and trying to kneecap a potential majority through kind of extra constitutional means.”

Desantis — who recently signed legislation banning most abortions after 15 weeks off pregnancy — stopped short of calling for stricter abortion laws in Florida. He did, though, tout current law in Florida as the “strongest” in decades.

“I’m somebody that believes in pro-life protections,” DeSantis said. “I think that it’s something that is based in science. I think it’s something that is based in kind of who we are as a society.”

The Supreme Court draft — if finalized without changes — would undoubtedly trigger a nationwide wave of legislative action.

According to Axios, 13 states would immediately outlaw abortion if the law is reversed. GOP-led states, meanwhile, would more than likely pursue more stringent abortion restrictions — if not outlaw the procedure all together. 

Vice President Kamala Harris warned Tuesday of the looming fallout.

“Republican legislators in states across the country are weaponizing the use of the law against women,” said Harris, the nation’s first female Vice President. 

Calls to DeSantis are coming quickly. Among others, Florida Voice for the Unborn — a pro-life advocacy group — is urging DeSantis to expand the upcoming special session and “prohibit nearly all” abortions with new legislation.

“The time for action is NOW! Governor DeSantis must act to save Florida’s unborn children,” wrote Florida Voice for the Unborn Founder Andrew Shirvell. 

Democratic lawmakers in Florida fear the GOP-led Legislature will indeed chance abortion restrictions. Protests are planned across the state, including at the Florida Capitol.

___

This is a developing story.

Post Views: 0

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the Florida State Capitol. After a go with the U.S. Army, the Orlando-native attended the University of Central Florida and earned a degree in American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. He'd love to hear from you. You can reach Jason by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRick Scott doubles down on disinformation board opposition, says feds want to decide 'truth'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Florida politicians react to leaked opinion signaling likely end to Roe v. Wade
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more