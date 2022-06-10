Dan Daley raises $16K in May to defend his seat representing western Broward

The land development business accounted for the biggest boost that Democratic Rep. Dan Daley received from a single sector in May, fundraising reports show.

Between his personal campaign account and his political committee, Friends of Dan Daley, the Sunrise resident raised a total of $16,645 in May for his re-election campaign.

That gives him $46,042 cash on hand to answer a challenge from Republican Jenna Leigh Hague, who holds $4,350 to make her first bid for office.

Daley, first elected to his seat unopposed in 2019, spent $4,715 in May, with the biggest check going for $3,693 worth of printing at National Campaign Branding in Hollywood.

Daley’s May donor list shows a smattering of interests, but building companies accounted for the largest, single sector, giving him a total of $6,000.

His largest, single donation, $2,500, came from Florida East Coast Industries, a land development company based in Miami and a legacy of famed industrialist Henry Morrison Flagler.

His next-largest donation, $1,500, came from a road builders’ political committee, the Tampa-based Florida Transportation Builders’ Association.

Daley also received $1,000 checks from Florida Farm PAC, based in Gainesville; Century Waste Services, a waste management company in Pompano Beach; Florida Certification Board in Tallahassee; Local Home Builders PAC, based in Tallahassee; Emerald Transportation Corp., based in Pompano Beach; and Michael Nunziata, a Fort Lauderdale homebuilder, who leads 13th Floor Homes.

Robert Swindell, the president and CEO of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, a public-private partnership that promotes economic development in Broward County, gave Daley $500.

Hague, Daley’s challenger, is a financial controller in the construction and real estate business. She raised $1,435 in May. The largest single donation her campaign received was a $525 loan from the candidate to her campaign.

Hague spent $3,358 in May, with the largest check going to Hilton Hotels in Fort Lauderdale. She paid $1,877 in hosting fees there.

May’s expenditures left her with a total of $4,350 for her bid.

The campaigns were facing a Friday deadline to report all financial activity through May.

The decennial redistricting renumbered Daley’s district from 97 to 96. Its borders shifted south, extending to the Miami-Dade County line. It now hugs the Sawgrass Expressway, including parts of Coral Springs, Sunrise, Tamarac and the Everglades.

After winning the seat during a Special Election in February 2019, Daley then won his first full term unopposed in 2020.