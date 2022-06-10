June 10, 2022
Dan Daley raises $16K in May to defend his seat representing western Broward

Anne Geggis

Dan Daley with Nikki Fried
The Sunrise resident is comfortably ahead of his challenger.

The land development business accounted for the biggest boost that Democratic Rep. Dan Daley received from a single sector in May, fundraising reports show.

Between his personal campaign account and his political committee, Friends of Dan Daley, the Sunrise resident raised a total of $16,645 in May for his re-election campaign.

That gives him $46,042 cash on hand to answer a challenge from Republican Jenna Leigh Hague, who holds $4,350 to make her first bid for office.

Daley, first elected to his seat unopposed in 2019, spent $4,715 in May, with the biggest check going for $3,693 worth of printing at National Campaign Branding in Hollywood.

Daley’s May donor list shows a smattering of interests, but building companies accounted for the largest, single sector, giving him a total of $6,000.

His largest, single donation, $2,500, came from Florida East Coast Industries, a land development company based in Miami and a legacy of famed industrialist Henry Morrison Flagler.

His next-largest donation, $1,500, came from a road builders’ political committee, the Tampa-based Florida Transportation Builders’ Association.

Daley also received $1,000 checks from Florida Farm PAC, based in Gainesville; Century Waste Services, a waste management company in Pompano Beach; Florida Certification Board in Tallahassee; Local Home Builders PAC, based in Tallahassee; Emerald Transportation Corp., based in Pompano Beach; and Michael Nunziata, a Fort Lauderdale homebuilder, who leads 13th Floor Homes.

Robert Swindell, the president and CEO of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, a public-private partnership that promotes economic development in Broward County, gave Daley $500.

Hague, Daley’s challenger, is a financial controller in the construction and real estate business. She raised $1,435 in May. The largest single donation her campaign received was a $525 loan from the candidate to her campaign.

Hague spent $3,358 in May, with the largest check going to Hilton Hotels in Fort Lauderdale. She paid $1,877 in hosting fees there.

May’s expenditures left her with a total of $4,350 for her bid.

The campaigns were facing a Friday deadline to report all financial activity through May.

The decennial redistricting renumbered Daley’s district from 97 to 96. Its borders shifted south, extending to the Miami-Dade County line. It now hugs the Sawgrass Expressway, including parts of Coral Springs, Sunrise, Tamarac and the Everglades.

After winning the seat  during a Special Election in February 2019, Daley then won his first full term unopposed in 2020.

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

