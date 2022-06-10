Laurel Lee announces fundraiser with high caliber host committee

A fundraiser invitation for former Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee’s campaign indicates she has strong support in the race for Florida’s 15th Congressional District.

The event will be held at TPepin’s Hospitality Centre in Tampa on June 23, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The invitation lists suggested contribution tiers ranging from $250 per person to attend up to $2,900 per person to earn a spot on the host committee.

That committee already includes a few dozen names.

Among them are several current and former elected officials, including former Senate Presidents Bill Galvano and Mike Haridopolos, Rep. Mike Beltran, Pasco Tax Collector Mike Fasano, Pasco Schools Superintendent Kurt Browning, Hillsborough Commissioner Stacy White, former Tampa Mayor Dick Greco and former Hillsborough Tax Collector Doug Belden.

The host committee also lists several prominent lobbyists, such as Nick Iarossi of Capital City Consulting, Ron Pierce of RSA Consulting and Heather Turnbull of Rubin Turnbull & Associates.

Lee resigned as Secretary of State last month to run in the newly drawn CD 15. She has drawn some notable backers, such as Attorney General Ashley Moody, who endorsed her in late May. The two both served as judges in Florida’s 13th Judicial Circuit.

Still, the competition is expected to be fierce. The crowded Republican Primary also includes state Sen. Kelli Stargel, state Rep. Jackie Toledo and veterans Jay Collins, Demetries Grimes, Mac McGovern and Jerry Torres.

CD 15 has no incumbent. It’s a swing seat but leans slightly Republican, with 50.86% of voters there voting for Republican Donald Trump in the 2020 Presidential Election and 47.74% supporting Democrat Joe Biden.

The fundraiser invitation is below.