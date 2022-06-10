Florida Truck Driving Championships rev up in Daytona Beach

Today and Saturday, the Florida Trucking Association will be hosting the Florida Truck Driving Championships at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach.

The event is expected to draw 230 of the top professional commercial motor vehicle drivers in the state, where they will compete and showcase their safe driving skills and knowledge of the industry. Combined, the competitors have a combined 500 million miles of safe driving and hauling freight.

Every year, the top drivers are selected from their respective companies to compete in the Florida Truck Driving Championships.

Drivers compete in different classes including tank truck, 3- to 5- axle, auto transport, and flatbed. This year, drivers who work for companies such as FedEx, UPS, Landstar, Oakley Transport, Publix Super Markets, and Florida Rock & Tank Lines have qualified for the competition.

According to FTA’s agenda, Friday’s competition categories include 4-axle, auto transport, flatbed, sleeper, step van and straight truck. On Saturday, the categories include 3-axle, 5-axle, tank and twins.

The Florida TDC is a qualifier for the National Truck Driving Championships, which is held each year in Indiana and hosted by American Trucking Associations.

In a news release, the Florida Trucking Association said representatives from the Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Road Team/TDC Competitors and major trucking companies are planning to attend.

The Florida TDC runs from 7 a.m. to noon on Friday and Saturday at the Ocean Center, 101 N. Atlantic Avenue. FTA said the event is family-friendly, free, and open to the public.