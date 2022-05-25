May 25, 2022
Ashley Moody endorses Laurel Lee in CD 15
Laurel Lee.

laurel lee copy
Both served as judges in Florida's 13th Judicial Circuit.

Attorney General Ashley Moody has endorsed former Secretary of State Laurel Lee’s bid for Congress.

“I’ve seen firsthand Laurel Lee’s commitment to serving the people of Florida, from our days as young lawyers volunteering to assist victims of domestic violence through her service as Secretary of State for Gov. DeSantis,” Moody said.

“Like me, Laurel has been a federal prosecutor and a judge. She’s worked side-by-side with law enforcement to protect Floridians and ensure that the laws of our state are respected. I am proud to endorse Laurel Lee, and I know she will make an outstanding conservative fighter for Florida in Congress.”

Lee resigned from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration to run in the newly drawn Florida’s 15th Congressional District. The Thonotosassa Republican entered a crowded GOP Primary field that includes former U.S. Rep. Dennis Ross, state Sen. Kelli Stargel, state Rep. Jackie Toledo and veterans Jay CollinsDemetries Grimes, Mac McGovern and Jerry Torres.

“I am honored to have my friend Ashley Moody’s support,” Lee said. “Attorney General Moody has been a warrior for Florida, fighting against the overreach of the Biden administration. I can think of no greater honor than to build upon what she has accomplished and to continue to fight for Florida alongside her and Gov. DeSantis.”

Before serving in DeSantis’ administration in 2019, Lee sat on the circuit court bench in Florida’s 13th Judicial Circuit. Moody before her 2018 election as Attorney General notably served as a judge in the same circuit at the same time.

Lee in her capacity as Secretary of State has worked on election security, sometimes working hand in hand with the Attorney General’s Office. Her office in her final months also defended maps produced by the Legislature’s once-a-decade redistricting process, where Moody’s office has also been involved in the process.

CD 15 has no incumbent. It’s a swing seat but leans slightly Republican, with 50.86% of voters there voting for Republican Donald Trump in the 2020 Presidential Election and 47.74% supporting Democrat Joe Biden.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

