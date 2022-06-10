Clay, Nassau Sheriffs endorse Aaron Bean for CD 4

Outgoing state Sen. Aaron Bean locked up two notable endorsements in the early days of his attempt to become an incoming Congressman.

“Aaron Bean will be a strong voice for law enforcement in Washington,” Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said in a statement. “He has been a tested and trusted leader throughout his career, and l know we can count on him to fight for our values. Aaron proudly ‘backs the blue’ — and I’m thrilled to back him in his run for Congress.”

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper joined Cook in backing Bean for the new Florida’s 4th Congressional District, which comprises all of Clay and Nassau counties along with western and northern areas of Duval County.

“There has never been a more critical time in Washington where we need leaders who will stand up for law enforcement and the rule of law,” Leeper said in a statement.

“The brave men and women who put on the uniform every day and put their lives at risk to save the lives of their neighbors deserve our unwavering respect, and I know Aaron Bean understands this. A career in law enforcement is a choice — a choice to serve the community — and no other candidate matches this same commitment to service as Aaron Bean does.”

In accepting the Sheriffs’ endorsements, Bean said law enforcement officers have been disrespected and had their integrity questioned while they serve their communities.

“I am proud to back the blue, and I will make sure that in Washington it will be heard loud and clear that Florida is grateful for our law enforcement officers and will always stand with them,” Bean said in a statement. “I am proud to have Sheriffs Cook and Leeper in my corner, and I will always have their backs, as well as the backs of their brothers and sisters in blue.”

Bean’s campaign officially launched one week ago, but he was rumored to be exploring a bid for some time.

He faces state Rep. Jason Fischer and Navy vet and businessman Erick Aguilar for the Republican nomination. Former state Sen. Tony Hill is thus far the only announced Democrat.