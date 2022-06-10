Gov. DeSantis signs measure providing health care funds for retired police dogs

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a measure offering retired corrections and law enforcement dogs a sort of doggy Medicare.
State funds will provide veterinarian care for these canine veterans, according to the legislation signed Friday. The measure (SB 226) was signed in Bunnell with some of the beneficiaries of the new fund in attendance. A woof rose from one of the German shepherds in the crowd as DeSantis announced at least $300,000 will be set aside every year to take care of the medical needs of these retired dogs..
“We recognize that support for our law enforcement community must include recognition for our four-legged friends and we’re doing that here today,” DeSantis said. “They are going to be able to live a good retirement because they’ve earned it.”
Democratic Sen. Bobby Powell introduced the legislation signed Friday. Republican Rep. Sam Killebrew introduced a similar bill (HB 25) in the House. The measure enjoyed unanimous support in both chambers.
The Care for Law Enforcement Dog Program will allow the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to contract with a nonprofit corporation to manage the veterinary care.
The dogs would have had to serve at least five years in a crime-fighting capacity to be eligible for the program that buys $1,500 in veterinary care annually for each retired dog, the law says.
Usually, working dogs retired from law enforcement and corrections go to live with their handler. DeSantis said the law will make it more likely that these dogs can spend their later years with the handler they bonded to.
Killebrew, who was at the signing, testified to the occupational hazards these dogs face as they age. These dogs, for example, might have joint problems because of hours of standing on the job during their working years. Killebrew likened them to retired NFL players.
“These dogs are beat up after they serve,” Killebrew said.
Two dogs retired from serving the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office had apprehended suspects and sniffed narcotics for a total of 190 deployments — definitely more taxing than the usual doggy routine of fetch and dog park visits.
Even without injuries, these dogs often need more veterinary care, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said.
During the signing, DeSantis highlighted his support for law enforcement — unlike some other states that attacked law enforcement, he said.
“We’re not going to defund, we’re going to fund more,” DeSantis said.
One comment
Lynda
June 10, 2022 at 12:22 pm
Re: funding for care of retired “police” dogs.
One bill I agree with was approved by Legislature and signed by Gov. DeSantis. I make a note to express my approval of both the Legislature and Gov when they make a positive contribution to Florida’s Quality of Life.
The Gov. then tried to make a connection between this bill and his support for law enforcement. No connection there that I can see. It was, however, a humane act by people who rarely tout their care for animal welfare. Maybe next time they will look at regulations for FL’s infamous “puppy and kitten mills”. Or better yet, stopping the FL trade in exotic animals for pets.