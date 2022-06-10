Tom Fabricio raises $34K in May for HD 110 defense with help from crypto mining

Miramar Republican Rep. Tom Fabricio raised $34,000 last month to defend his seat representing House District 110. Nearly a third of that sum came from a local cryptocurrency mining company.

As of May 31, Fabricio had about $151,000 between his campaign account and political committee, True Freedom PC, to help him secure a second term in the House. He’s currently unopposed.

His largest gain in May was a $10,000 donation from Medley-based crypto business Bit5ive, which describes itself as “a leading cryptocurrency mining data centers and Bitcoin farm company.” The company’s CEO, Robert Collazo, comes from the entertainment industry.

Fabricio also enjoyed the support of several fellow GOP politicians. He received $1,000 apiece from the political committees of Clay County Rep. Sam Garrison and Sweetwater Rep. David Borrero, as well as another $1,000 from lawyer and past state Senate candidate Marili Cancio Johnson, whom Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed to the Greater Miami Expressway Agency.

Other contributions included $3,000 from companies owned by billionaire car dealership mogul Norman Braman, $2,500 from Florida Power & Light parent company NextEra Energy and $2,000 from the lobbying arm of the Florida Association of Realtors.

Fabricio spent $9,000 in May, more than half of it on consulting. He paid $3,000 to Coral Gables-based Upper Hand Strategies and another $2,000 to Jacksonville-based Political Capital, which counts several other members of the Florida GOP as clients, including state Reps. Alex Andrade, Danny Burgess, Mike Giallombardo, Fred Hawkins and Jason Shoaf.

Fabricio gave $1,000 to the campaign of Monica Colucci, an elementary school teacher and former member of the West Kendall Municipal Advisory Committee now running to unseat longtime Miami-Dade County Public School Board Member Marta Pérez.

He also spent almost $1,500 to print campaign materials.

HD 110 covers a large portion of northern Miami-Dade, including almost all of Miami Lakes and parts of Hialeah, Hialeah Gardens, Miami Gardens, Miramar and Opa-Locka.

Candidates faced a Friday deadline to report all campaign finance activity through the end of May.