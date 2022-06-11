Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half-staff for Pulse Remembrance Day

Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered flags at half-staff Sunday for Pulse Remembrance Day, honoring the 49 individuals who were murdered six years ago at an Orlando nightclub.

Pulse Remembrance Day commemorates what was at the time the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. On June 12, 2016, a shooter claiming allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq targeted members of the LGBTQ community by committing a mass shooting at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, a gay-friendly club, during Pride Month.

In addition to the 49 killed, 53 were wounded, making it the deadliest incident of violence against the LGBTQ community in modern U.S. history. The proclamation calls the tragedy “one of the darkest moments in our state’s history.”

“The state of Florida will not tolerate hatred towards the LGBTQ and Hispanic community of any kind, and together we stand united against terrorism and hate of any kind,” the proclamation reads.

The proclamation directs flags to flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations and grounds throughout Florida, and also asks residents to pause for a moment of silence at 9 a.m. Sunday.