Donna Shalala endorses Jared Moskowitz in CD 23 bid

Jared Moskowitz’s role in Florida’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic saved lives, former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Donna Shalala said in her endorsement today of Moskowitz, who is seeking the Democratic nomination in Florida’s 23rd Congressional District, succeeding U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch.

“His critical work during the first eighteen months of the pandemic prevented far worse outcomes in the State of Florida,” Shalala said in a statement about Moskowitz’s work at the Department of Emergency Management. “His success in quickly establishing testing sites and continuously distributing personal protective equipment to front-line workers allowed Florida to manage the worst waves of the pandemic.

“Under Jared’s direction, vaccine distribution was greatly accelerated, saving the lives of seniors and essential workers across our state and giving us the opportunity to reduce infection risks for everyone in Florida. I’m thankful for Jared’s work, I’m proud to support his campaign, and I’m confident in his ability to advance Democratic causes in Congress.”

Besides serving as HHS Secretary, Shalala’s also a former Representative from Florida’s 27th Congressional District and former president of the University of Miami.

“I’m thankful to have the support of Secretary Shalala, who is not only a globally recognized esteemed leader, but also a role model of mine,” Moskowitz said in a statement. “Her work leading the Department of Health and Human Services was a major inspiration for me when I entered public service, and I am proud to follow her example in my commitment to helping people in their times of need.

“Secretary Shalala has been a steadfast Democratic leader, and I look forward to working with her to advance our common goals”

Moskowitz faces Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner Ben Sorensen for the Democratic nomination.

Running for the Republican nomination are retired chiropractor Steve Chess, attorney Jim Pruden, and Deerfield Beach insurance broker Darlene Swaffer. Mark Napier and Christine Scott, not affiliated with a party, are also running.